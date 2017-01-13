Liverpool-Manchester United Preview

Manchester United against Liverpool needs little hype, and yet the coaches of both teams have done their best to ramp up the anticipation ahead of Sunday's meeting at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's United (11-6-3) are in fine fettle, with six wins on the spin meaning that both the team and coach will go into this game full of confidence.

However, United's Portuguese boss says that their strong form will count for little this weekend - as is so often the case in games against rivals.

"In derbies, or Clasicos as we like to call them in Portugal and Spain, there are no favourites," Mourinho said. "The moment doesn't really matter a lot, the form, the injuries, the players available, I don't think it means a lot. They are isolated matches, isolated from context."

Form, injuries and availability may not mean a lot, but motivation might, and Mourinho is more than aware of the importance of this fixture.

"Before I came to Manchester United, to play Liverpool meant to play against a big club, to have the pleasure to play against an historic club, not just in this country but in the world," the former Real Madrid coach said.

"At Manchester United to play against Liverpool has a little plus of an historical rivalry and that means for the fans something more. We must catch that feeling."

This is a high-profile fixture at the best of times, but Sunday's match will be the 50th Premier League meeting between the two - adding an extra air of historical importance to the match.

For Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool (13-5-2), picking up a win would be a rare treat for a club whose supporters have rarely seen victories at Old Trafford - the Merseysiders have lost 11 of their last 14 games at the stadium. Klopp's team also failed to get three points when they welcomed a dysfunctional United side to Anfield back in October, with the visitors settling in for a point.

But the current United side are nothing like the one that traveled to Liverpool three months ago, with the Red Devils closing in on the current top four.

"They are better, more used to each other," Klopp admitted in his media conference on Friday. "One important example is Henrikh Mkhitaryan: he took a bit of time but now they can use his outstanding quality. They are more confident, it is a different side."

However, it's not just confidence or familiarity that has made United a better side over the last six weeks.

Mourinho has stumbled across a tactical shape and first XI that suits his squad of players far better than the options he used for the first few months of the season.

Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera have developed a reliable central midfield pairing, freeing up the mercurial Paul Pogba to flit between the lines in the final third to produce the match-winning moments that explain his extortionate transfer fee. And with Mkhitaryan bringing pace, both of movement and thought, to the front three, United now have a multi-faceted attack rather than the occasionally turgid forward line prior to the Armenian's introduction.

United may have clicked into attacking gear, but they have quite some work to do if they want to catch Liverpool's goal tally. Klopp's side is leading the way in the Premier League on 48 from 20 matches.

Liverpool have even managed to impress going forward without the sparky Philippe Coutinho, though the talented Brazilian is now back available after his injury absence.

But the absence of wide man Sadio Mane will be keenly felt, with the Senegalese international away with his country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"When they are not available, I actually don't think too much about it because we have to find solutions and we've done quite well in the last few weeks, especially when we have been without Phil (Coutinho)," Klopp said. "It is about the players we have, not about the players we miss. We know what we have to do to create more chances but I don't think especially ahead of United we need to think about different things."

Liverpool also could be without Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip as both face late fitness tests.

Manchester United are confident that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo will be available after illness and a knock, respectively.