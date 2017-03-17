Liverpool-Manchester City Preview

An absolutely terrible start to 2017 has given way to more productive months for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's men aim to maintain their place in the top four on Sunday against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Red half of Liverpool had dreams of challenging for their first Premier League title early in the season, but that little monster known as inconsistency reared its head and they are left to fight for a Champions League place.

Since losing to defending champions Leicester City on Feb. 27, Liverpool (16-7-5) have bounced back nicely with consecutive victories over Arsenal and Burnley, and sit fourth heading into the weekend.

The Reds haven't seen Champions League play since 2014-15.

Liverpool started slowly against Burnley last week as Ashley Barnes gave the visitors the lead after just seven minutes, but the Reds responded with a goal on the stroke of halftime from Georginio Wijnaldum before Emre Can's 61st-minute strike gave the Reds a 2-1 result.

With the wind at their backs following the two recent wins, Klopp looked ahead to Sunday's tilt against City.

"These games are always important. Actually, I can't remember a not-important game in the Premier League, to be honest," Klopp said. "But I think we all know about the quality of Manchester City, probably a few people think they're out of the Champions League now against Monaco, so... but I think the way they played was quite impressive.

"Yes, we know that we can be difficult to play in games like this, that's true, but we have to be at our best to get anything there because they are strong, they are good, and if you get a little bit passive, they play you around and that's it. I'm really looking forward to it."

Man City will be looking to rebound from their mid-week Champions League tie with Monaco that ousted the Citizens from that competition. City (17-5-5) battled Monaco to a 6-6 draw on aggregate, but the French side went through to the quarterfinals thanks to the away goals tiebreaker.

City will continue to be without captain Vincent Kompany, who has trained with the team for the past couple weeks, but was left off the squad for a recent FA Cup match with Middlesbrough, and also did not play against Monaco.

"The reason why is because he didn't play games because he was injured," manager Pep Guardiola said. "He was a long time injured and sometimes he has arrived and been injured again. It was a risk, I wanted to be sure.

"Now he is going to the national team to play more minutes. I wanted to be sure he can compete from the beginning, don't waste one game because he cannot play 90 minutes, or maybe when we play the last 15, 20 minutes he's injured again."

Manchester City have lost five of their last six Premier League meetings with Liverpool. Indeed, the Reds have won four consecutive league games against Man City for the first time since 1981.

City have also failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 12 games in all competitions against Liverpool, shipping 23 in the process.