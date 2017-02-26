Liverpool-Leicester City Preview

Few things encapsulate the disappointment that has been Leicester City's league campaign than the sacking of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri this week.

Football is very much a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business, and the club's decision to relieve Ranieri of his post just nine months after completing the most improbable title run in Premier League history illustrates that point.

"After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions, all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City, the club I love, for always," Ranieri said. "Sadly this was not to be."

Having had a few days to say goodbye to their beloved manager, Leicester City players must press forward and focus on Monday's clash with Liverpool at King Power Stadium.

Heading into Sunday's play, Leicester (5-6-14) are sitting in 18th place and at the top of the relegation zone with 21 points after Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday cleared the Eagles from the drop for the moment. Caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare insisted his focus only on Liverpool as the Foxes battle to stave off the drop.

"We need to make sure that we get back to winning ways," Shakespeare said. "Our focus must be on getting three points on Monday night."

The Foxes have lost five consecutive matches in league play without scoring a single goal. Last time out, the Leicester attack, which seemed to have all the answers at all the right times last season, struggled again in a 2-0 loss to Swansea City on Feb. 12.

Liverpool, for their part, are aiming to win a second consecutive Premier League fixture after stumbling through a winless January, which dropped them out of the top four and saw them bounced from both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

A 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Feb. 11 was a step in the right direction. The Reds collected a brace from Sadio Mane, who has turned out to be one of the best pieces of business during the summer transfer window.

Save for that poor January, Liverpool's attacking corps of Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana have been spectacular. They'll need to be on their game against Leicester.

"(Leicester) still have a good team and it is still difficult to beat them," said Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, who is available for the match after recovering from a calf injury.

"Now they are at the bottom of the league, but everyone knows they can do better than what they show right now. They showed it last season, so it is difficult to say where they really stand."

Leicester won this exact fixture last season thanks to a brace from Jamie Vardy. They've not won back-to-back home league games against Liverpool since August 1972.

The Reds won the previous encounter 4-1 in September, but haven't beat Leicester home and away in the same season since 2001-02.

The Foxes' last three Premier League goals against Liverpool have all been scored by Vardy. He's also the only Leicester player to score against Liverpool at King Power.