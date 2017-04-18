Liverpool legend Gerrard eager to see Griezmann head anywhere other than Man Utd

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard wants to see United target Antoine Griezmann kept “as far away from Manchester as possible”.

The Atletico Madrid forward continues to generate plenty of transfer talk ahead of the summer window.

United are considered to be leading the chase, as Jose Mourinho seeks to bring added firepower onto his books.

Gerrard admits to being a big fan of the France international, who has netted 24 times in 44 appearances this season.

He told BT Sport ahead of the second leg of Atleti’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Leicester City: “Will he sign for United, will he be in the Premier League?

“I think he’s one of the best players at finding space and gaps and hurting teams between the lines. I’m really looking forward to watching him.”

Gerrard was, however, eager to point out that he hopes to see Griezmann head anywhere other than Old Trafford if he is to leave the Spanish capital in the near future.

With Rio Ferdinand being quizzed on what the best move for the 26-year-old and his representatives would be, Gerrard added: “As far away from Manchester as possible!”

Speculation has suggested that United would be prepared to pay around £86 million to secure Griezmann’s signature, placing him just behind countryman Paul Pogba among the club’s most expensive purchases.