Liverpool falls behind, then blows past Stoke City

Liverpool eased to victory over Stoke on Tuesday night to keep up the pressure on Chelsea as goals from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and an own goal from Giannelli Imbula helped them to a 4-1 win.

Stoke took the lead initially as Jonathan Walters headed home in the 12th minute on Erik Pieters' stunning cross, but Jurgen Klopp's side showed great spirit to bounce back and make it three wins in a row.

Liverpool levelled on 35 minutes when Lallana burst to the touchline before firing past Lee Grant at his near post. Liverpool then went ahead just before halftime when Firmno fired in off the post.

After the break it was one-way traffic and Liverpool had the points sealed on 59 minutes as Imbula could only poke into his own net when trying to clear a cross. Klopp introduced Sturridge to add some extra gloss to the scoreline, and within seconds of entering the fray he made it four as he raced onto a short backpass from Ryan Shawcross before rounding Grant and stroking home across the line.

Full time and Liverpool move into second while Stoke drop a place to 13th.