Liverpool extend home success over Manchester City with 1-0 victory

Georginio Wijnaldum scored in the eighth minute, and that was all Liverpool needed to continue their home dominance of Manchester City with Saturday's 1-0 victory.

The Reds (13-4-2) have won four straight overall and at home against City, who are 1-5-14 at Anfield during the Premier League era and 0-5-10 through all competitions since last winning there May 3, 2003.

Manchester City (12-3-4) won 3-0 at Hull City on Boxing Day, but their three-game league winning streak ended as they recorded just two shots on target. The return of star forward Sergio Aguero from a four-match ban didn't matter for City, who were blanked for only the second time in the league this season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have allowed one goal during their four-match winning streak and posted a sixth clean sheet in the last nine to sit second in the Premier League table, six points behind red-hot Chelsea. City enter 2017 in third, 10 points back of the league-leading Blues.

Wijnaldum's goal is his second in league play this season and came on a header off a brilliant cross from Adam Lallana.