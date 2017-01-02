Liverpool dominates, settles for draw with Sunderland

Sunderland and Liverpool played out a highly entertaining 2-2 draw Monday, however the visitors will be highly frustrated by their inability to turn their dominance into a win.

The sides started fairly evenly, but it was Liverpool who slowly began to take control, and scored the opener when Daniel Sturridge nodded home from a Dejan Lovren flick following a corner, despite standing in a questionable position. Sunderland refused to lay down and equalised when Didier N'Dong went down in the box under a challenge from Georginio Wijnaldum and Ragnar Klavan, allowing Jermain Defoe to score from the spot.

The game slowed for a period before and after the interval, until Liverpool took the lead once more. This time, Sadio Mane scored from close range following a corner. It looked as if the game was going to end in a Liverpool victory, until a Seb Larsson free kick was handled in the wall and Defoe got his second from the spot.

Sunderland will be delighted, Liverpool frustrated, although both will be concerned with injuries to key players. Daniel Sturridge limped off with an ankle injury, while Papy Djilobodji had a nasty clash of heads with Divock Origi and looked a little stunned.