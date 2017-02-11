Liverpool blank Tottenham for first league victory of 2017

Early goals by Sadio Mane helped Liverpool beat visiting Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Saturday to record their first Premier League victory of 2017.

The Reds (14-7-4) opened the new year 0-3-2 in league play before taking down Spurs to move up to fourth - ahead of Manchester City on goal differential - for the moment. It was just Liverpool's second win over all competitions in 11 2017 contests.

The damage was done early at Anfield after two quick strikes from Mane in the 16th and 18th minutes.

Liverpool's Adam Lallana stole the ball from Victor Wanyama in midfield before Georginio Wijnaldum picked on a run from Mane with a lovely clipped pass. The Senegal international, who has been sorely missed at Anfield during the African Cup of Nations, then waited for Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to go down before lifting the ball high into the net.

On the second, Tottenham's Eric Dier was caught in possession by Mane, who raced into the area. He found Lallana, whose effort was saved by Lloris, as was the rebound from Roberto Firmino, but Mane finished from close range on the third attempt.

The defeat ended an impressive 7-2-0 league run for Tottenham (14-8-3), who are tied with Arsenal for second.