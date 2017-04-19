Listen up, NFL: it’s time to change the offseason schedule

The grueling process from the end of the regular season to the NFL Draft needs to be altered. In today’s world of 24/7 coverage on the NFL Network and endless mock drafts, the NFL needs to step in and alter the offseason schedule.

We are just over a week away from the draft and it feels like we have been talking about prospects and rankings for a year already. Enough of the constant changes. Does a player’s game film change because he ran a 4.4 second 40-yard dash at the Combine? If an offensive tackle has a 38-inch vertical leap, does he really become a more desired prospect? Of course not. The old adage of “the tape doesn’t lie” still applies above all else.

For the past several years, the NFL has wanted to have a major “event” in every month of the calendar year. What they ended up with though is a Combine that starts in the last week of February and a draft that doesn’t occur until the last week of April. There is simply too much time elapsed between these two events.

My proposition to the league is this: start free agency earlier – this year, February 23rd would have been the ideal date – push the Combine back to March 17th and move the draft up to April 13th.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: Why Myles Garrett may no longer be the consensus number one overall pick

What’s Trending: The latest on Eli Manning’s alleged role in fake memorabilia scheme

Prospect Watch: Three safeties that teams may want to avoid in the upcoming draft

Around the NFL: Could the Buffalo Bills be the best landing spot for Mitch Trubisky

cover32 Consensus Mock Draft: How does our staff think the first-round of the upcoming draft will unfold in our latest mock draft

Coaching Changes

A lot of hype is made about coaches interviewing and subsequently being hired at the Combine. The more realistic scenario is that these contacts are being made at the Senior Bowl, which typically happens the week before the Super Bowl.

Moving the Combine back would allow a greater amount of time for general managers and head coaches to fill their coaching vacancies prior to the Combine. This would of course allow the newly hired coaches to attend the Combine with their new team.

As with most things NFL, the league would adjust to this new timeline and negate any potential affects from moving the date backwards.

Player Safety

Injuries can occur at any given moment for an athlete. Consider this, most bowl games are played on or around January 1st, the playoff games even later. That leaves those players with less than two months to heal from the grind of a college football season. Once the season starts, most players are battling small injuries throughout the year. Just like in the NFL, a fair number of these players also succumb to more serious injuries which prevent them from playing.

If the players had an additional three weeks to recover, it might prevent over-training injuries like the one that Kevin White suffered prior to the 2015 NFL Combine. Of course, this injury did not manifest itself until minicamp after the draft.

Other injuries such as the strained hip flexor that ended Marshon Lattimore’s Combine workout or the torn Achilles’ tendon that will likely drop Sidney Jones from a first-round pick to the second day. Could these injuries have been avoided had the players been given the requisite amount of time to recover from the season?

The Waiting Game

Quite possibly the most egregious part of the offseason schedule is the lead-up to the Draft. The painstakingly arduous eight and a half weeks between the Combine and the Draft are pure torture for fans. The constant mock drafts, television shows, radio talking heads, podcasts and fan blogs hit a fever pitch around the second week of April. There is an acute Draft overload for many of us who follow the NFL closely.

Back when there was less information floating around, fans could be more patient. Given the smart phone world that we live in, the “Twitterverse” explodes with constant Draft chatter. Blogs have hundreds of comments about various draft prospects. The NFL Network and ESPN are constantly running draft-specific programming.

There is just simply too much to digest. Of course, NFL teams are aware of this and use this time for misdirection and the proverbial “smoke screen.” Teams will leak which players they like and don’t like so as to fool their opponents. What is the point of this? Just keep a lid on it and pick your player when the Draft comes.

Read More