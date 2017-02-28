List of 2016-17 All-OVC women's team

The Associated Press

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) -- The 2016-17 All-Ohio Valley Conference women's team as voted on by coaches and sports information directors and released Tuesday:

---

OVC Player of the Year: Tearra Banks, Austin Peay

OVC Freshman of the year: Kendall Spray, UT Martin

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Sally McCabe, Belmont

OVC Coach of the Year: Cameron Newbauer, Belmont

---

ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM

C Tearra Banks, Austin Peay

F/G Ke'Shunan James, Murray St.

G Darby Maggard, Belmont

F Kylee Smith, Belmont

G Grace Lennox, E. Illinois

G Brianna McQueen, Morehead St.

G Yaktavia Hickson, Tennessee Tech

C Sally McCabe, Belmont

F Jalen O'Bannon, E. Kentucky

G Bri Mitchell, SE Missouri

---

ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM

G Donshel Beck, SIUE

G Miranda Crockett, Morehead St.

F Ashton Feldhaus, UT Martin

G Kendall Spray, UT Martin

G Myah Taylor, UT Martin

---

ALL-NEWCOMER

F Ashton Feldhaus, UT Martin

G Kendall Spray, UT Martin

G Shavontae Naylor, E. Kentucky

G Lacey Buchanon, Jacksonville St.

G Nakiah Bell, SIUE