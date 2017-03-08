Lions tender Kerry Hyder, Brandon Copeland and TJ Jones

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have tendered defensive ends Kerry Hyder and Brandon Copeland and wide receiver TJ Jones.

The Lions announced the moves Wednesday.

Hyder had a team-high eight sacks last season, emerging as a surprising standout . He was undrafted in 2014 and spent nearly two seasons on practice squads with the New York Jets and Lions before making his NFL debut in the last game of the 2015 season.

Copeland, who primarily played on special teams, had 11 tackles and forced a fumble last season. Jones has 15 career receptions for 225 yards and a TD in 13 games.

All three players are exclusive rights free agents, who have less than three years of experience and are unable to negotiate with other teams.

---

