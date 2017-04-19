Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria part of Argentina team to take on Singapore at the National Stadium

Tuesday, 13th June 2017 will see the National Stadium in Singapore play host to the La Albiceleste who will be in full strength to take on the Singapore national football team.



The match is part of four-nation tour that will see Argentina play Brazil in Melbourne, Australia on Friday 9th June 2017, with the Socceroos then taking on Brazil in Melbourne on 13 June 2017, the same night as the Singapore fixture.



FAS and UNICESS, an internal sports promoter have jointly arranged this venture.

Singapore Lions Coach, V. Sundram Moorthy hoped for a packed stadium and said that it would provide invaluable exposure to his players as well.

“Argentina are one of the top international teams and have in their squad many world-class players such as Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain winger Ángel Di María and Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero. FAS has worked very hard to finalise the match, which will benefit our players and coaches in terms of invaluable exposure as well as enhance the level of sporting entertainment for fans in Singapore. I am looking forward to leading my country out against such the two-time FIFA World Cup champions, and we hope that Singaporeans will come out in force to cheer us on. A packed stadium on 13 June will make a huge difference and give our players the boost they need against a team with so many talented world-class players," he opined.

Tickets to the Singapore-Argentina match will be available for purchase from Thursday 20 April. Tickets are priced from S$40 to S$188 each, with children’s and senior citizen’s tickets available at $25 each.