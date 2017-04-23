Lingard backs Rashford to fill Man Utd's Ibrahimovic void

Marcus Rashford can step up in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United, says Jesse Lingard.

Jesse Lingard has backed Marcus Rashford to fill Manchester United's goalscoring void in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

A serious knee ligament injury sustained in the Red Devils' Europa League win over Anderlecht curtailed Ibrahimovic's season and has left the Sweden great's future at Old Trafford up in the air.

England teenager Rashford is in fine form, though, scoring three goals in his past four matches - including the winner against Anderlecht - after going six months without a Premier League goal.

Lingard says that everyone in United's squad will have to step up, but has no doubt Rashford is going to be a star for the foreseeable future at Old Trafford.

"Everyone has to chip in. The team are going to rely on the front players more and we have to produce," he said.

"Marcus has now has that confidence all strikers need to put the ball in the back of the net week in, week out.

"He is very mature. That six-month gap didn't faze him because he is always going to score goals no matter what position he plays, as winger or up front.

"Marcus is so direct when he gets the ball. He gets the fans on their feet and that’s what they want to see.

"I think he has progressed a lot from last season, He is still young so he has got a lot of learning still to do, but as long as he keeps firing in the goals no-one can say anything bad to him.

"I just think it is natural with Marcus. Coming through the youth ranks, they tell you from a young age to be humble and stay humble, and I think he’s done that.

"He always keeps his feet on the ground."