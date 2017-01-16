Lindsey, Northwestern roll to easy win over Iowa

Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh, right, drives against Iowa forward Nicholas Baer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern won 89-54. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) -- Scottie Lindsey scored 22, Bryant McIntosh had 20 and Northwestern rolled to a convincing 89-54 win over Iowa on Sunday.

Lindsey had a career-high eight rebounds while McIntosh, who was honored before the game for scoring his 1000th career point on Jan. 5 against Minnesota, shot an efficient 9 for 11 from the field and added 10 assists for his first double-double this season.

Northwestern (15-4, 4-2 Big Ten) opened the contest with a quick 8-0 advantage and seldom wavered from there. Iowa nearly closed the gap in the first half, cutting the deficit to three, but the Wildcats quickly answered with a 14-1 run.

The Wildcats have won three straight. Their last conference victory of 20 or more points came in a 98-59 rout on Feb. 27, 2016 against Rutgers.

Iowa (11-8, 3-3) entered Sunday averaging 83.0 points per game, but was stifled from start to finish, shooting just 35.3 percent.

Peter Jok, who led the Big Ten with 22.9 points per game, was held to four points, snapping a streak of 22 games where he scored in double figures.

It marks the Hawkeyes second defeat this season of 30 or more, as Iowa lost 74-41 on Nov. 25 to then-No. 6 Virginia.

Northwestern out-rebounded Iowa 39 to 24, and holds a plus-23 rebounding margin over the three-game winning streak.

PUNCTUATING THE WIN

Northwestern sealed the game with a 20-1 second-half run, capped by a McIntosh-to-Dererk Pardon alley oop.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes road woes continue. Failing to carry momentum from their home win over then-No. 17 Purdue on Thursday, Iowa dropped to 1-6 away from home and 0-4 in true road games Sunday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats unselfish offense continues to play a key role in the team's success. They entered Sunday leading the Big Ten with a 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio, and boosted that number with 29 assists to 12 turnovers against the Hawkeyes.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Maryland on Thursday.

Northwestern: Travels to Ohio State on Jan. 22.