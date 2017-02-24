Lindsay Allen leads No. 5 Notre Dame past Boston College

Notre Dame's Lindsay Allen, right, goes up for a layup over Boston College's TaylorOrtlepp during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Lindsay Allen had 18 points and eight assists and No. 5 Notre Dame overpowered Boston College 82-45 on Thursday night.

The Fighting Irish (26-3, 14-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated inside and never relented, winning the points in the paint battle 44-14 and finishing 10 blocked shots to the Eagles' one.

Notre Dame made Boston College pay for its 22 turnovers, turning those giveaways into 17 points.

Allen led the way for the Fighting Irish, connecting on 6 of 8 shots and adding six rebounds on a night she was recognized - along with starting center Diamond Thompson - as part of the program's Senior Night celebration. The game marked Allen's 141st consecutive start, which covers every game across her four-year college career. She has one more home start to make, Sunday against No. 8 Florida State.

Erin Boley added 14 points, Brianna Turner had 12, and Arike Ogunbowale had 11 points and six rebounds for Notre Dame. Boley was 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Mariella Fasoula scored 14 points for Boston College (9-19, 2-13). The Eagles shot just 25.4 percent from the floor.

Boston College led 7-2 lead, but Notre Dame scored 10 straight points and had an 18-2 run.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: Coming off consecutive close road wins at Clemson (84-80) and at then-No. 21 Syracuse (85-80), the Fighting Irish were able to take care of the Eagles rather easily, building a double-digit lead late in the first quarter.

Boston College: The Eagles dropped their third straight game, with all three contests coming against ranked opponents. Thursday's game ended a stretch of six ranked opponents in seven games for the Eagles, whose only win during that time came at unranked North Carolina on Feb. 9.

UP NEXT

Boston College returns home Sunday for its home finale against Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame hosts No. 8 Florida State on Sunday in both teams' regular-season finale, with the Irish needing a win to avoid a tie for the ACC title.

---

