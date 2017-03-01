Lightning trade Filppula to Flyers for Streit, flip to Pens

Philadelphia Flyers' Mark Streit, left, and Colorado Avalanche's Jarome Iginla collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired center Valtteri Filppula and draft picks from the Tampa Bay Lightning for defenseman Mark Streit, who was then sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Lightning sent Streit to the Penguins for a 2018 fourth-round pick. They traded their 2017 fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick to the Flyers.

The seventh-round pick was conditional on Tampa Bay trading Streit, which they did before the deadline. The teams announced the deals Wednesday afternoon.

Filppula, 32, has seven goals and 27 assists this season. He's signed through next season at a salary-cap hit of $5 million and had to waive his no-movement clause to approve the trade.

The deal clears more cap space for the Lightning, who already traded goaltender Ben Bishop and pending free agent center Brian Boyle.

Streit, 39, is a pending unrestricted free agent. He has five goals and 16 assists in 49 games this season and adds depth to the banged-up Pittsburgh blue line.

In Filppula, the Flyers add depth down the middle on the same day they re-signed goaltender Michal Neuvirth and forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. Each player signed for two years.