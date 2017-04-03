Lexi Thompson denied ANA Inspiration title after four-stroke penalty

It doesn’t feel right.

Lexi Thompson finished a playoff loser in the ANA Inspiration on Sunday to champion So Yeon Ryu, approximately two hours after Thompson was assessed a staggering pair of two-shot penalties for something that happened on Saturday.

Late in Thompson’s third round, she missed a putt on the 17th hole, leaving approximately 18 inches to go. Thompson thought about knocking in the putt but then chose to mark the ball, inspect it and return it to the grass before putting it. In that moment, Thompson marked the ball and didn’t return it to the original spot as required under the Rules of Golf. Instead, the ball was replaced less than an inch from its original position. Thompson putted out, signed for 5-under 67.

Lexi Thompson walks off as So Yeon Ryu celebrates her win.

However, on Sunday, a fan contacted the LPGA over email and made them aware of what they saw on video replay. The LPGA rules staff viewed the video and reviewed the situation, determining Thompson had indeed broken the rules. They went out to the course to tell Thompson — and the remaining field — of their decision.

After playing the 12th hole, which she bogeyed to see what she thought was her three-shot lead drop to two, Thompson was told by LPGA officials about what happened and the penalties. Thompson would get a two-stroke penalty for not replacing her ball. Under Rule 6-6d, enacted on Jan. 1, 2016, Thompson would get another two-stroke penalty for signing for an incorrect scorecard related to a rules violation that wasn’t deemed intentional but went unreported by the player. Prior to 2016, that would have resulted in an immediate disqualification.

That didn’t assuage Thompson, who was incredulous as she learned of the penalty.

“Is this a joke right now?” Thompson said to LPGA officials as she was informed of the penalty. “Oh my God. Four-stroke penalty. Whatever, that’s just ridiculous.”

In one fell swoop, Thompson went from two up to two down with six to play. Battling through tears, Thompson managed to somehow birdie No. 13, the very next hole. She birdied 15 and bogeyed 16. She came to 18 needing a birdie to tie So Yeon Ryu at 14-under total and force a playoff. Battling through tears, Thompson hit a second shot which found the green and left her with a 15-foot eagle putt for the win. The fans chanted “Lexi!” as she came up the 18th.

Meanwhile, playing partner Suzann Pettersen required a ruling in back of the 18th green and gave Thompson some time to gather herself before the potentially winning putt. Pettersen, who also needed birdie to get in a playoff, couldn’t get up-and-down to force extra holes. Thompson left her eagle putt short, but she didn’t mark before knocking in the birdie to join a playoff with Ryu.

On the playoff hole, Ryu made birdie after Thompson was unable to convert hers. Ryu won her second major title, backing up her 2011 U.S. Women’s Open title, also won in a playoff. Thompson handled the defeat with class, continuing to sign autographs for fans well after the tournament ended.

“I am proud. Just the way I played coming in,” Thompson said. “You know, I am a very emotional person. I fought strong and that’s all I could do.”

“It’s kind of a weird feeling,” Ryu said, “but at the same time, I’m really proud of myself. I just really appreciate everything right now.