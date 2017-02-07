Leverkusen midfielder Calhanoglu forgoing salary during ban

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) -- Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu will forgo his salary and bonuses for the duration of his four-month FIFA suspension for breach of contract.

Calhanoglu says ''Bayer had nothing to do with the events at the time. But the club is hit hard by the penalty in a sporting and financial way. That's why it's evident to me not to harm the club any further.''

The 22-year-old Turkey international was a youth player at Karlsruhe when he was paid 100,000 euros after agreeing to sign for Turkish club Trabzonspor. But he extended his contract with Karlsruhe in 2011 and went on to join Hamburger SV in 2013.

Calhanoglu's appeal against the FIFA ban was denied last week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.