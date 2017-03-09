Lessons of Lou: Why Albert Pujols remains an effective baserunner at age 37

TEMPE, Ariz. – There was the morning back in 2002, maybe it was 2003, when Lou Brock came to Albert Pujols to suggest they work together on Pujols’ baserunning, and what Pujols thought was he hoped it went better than the morning Bob Gibson had come to him to talk pitching and hitting.

Pujols had been thrilled to meet the great Gibson. He asked shyly how Gibson would have pitched to him. Gibson pointed his finger at Pujols’ chest and told him he’d knock him down with the first pitch. Then, he said, if Pujols had gotten any ideas and stared out at the mound, Gibson said he’d knock him down again.

“And if I charged the mound,” Pujols recalled with a loud laugh, “he said I’d get my ass whipped.”

OK, Bob, good talk.

Now here was Brock to guide the big kid built for power through a better way around the bases, a shorter way, a faster way. He was never going to be Brock, not with those legs. But 14 or 15 years later Albert Pujols, at 37, remains one of the game’s more clever baserunners and perhaps its most mechanically earnest.

This isn’t all there is to it, and it is not insignificant either: Pujols has been safe on 62 of 77 stolen base attempts over the past eight years and on 107 of 148 in his career. According to Los Angeles Angels records, Pujols scored from second base on singles 13 times in 13 opportunities last season. He grows older and thicker. He slogs through leg and foot ailments. He threads out his spots. He rolls into his leads. He comes in under the cover of darkness. He puts his head down and runs like a sprinter, elbows bent and tucked, hands extended and taut, knees high, jaw clenched, lips tight, all as if waist-deep in a pond, heavy on his feet, but draining every bit of haste, of impetus, of downhill, from places there really shouldn’t be any.

“I sometimes would love to run more on the tips of my toes,” he said about that, “instead of my heels.”

Sometimes it’s painful for him and sometimes it’s not, and maybe it’s quantifiable but probably not, and occasionally it may appear he’s running up the down escalator, but that does not release him from the responsibility of those lessons from Lou Brock so many years ago, or to his teammates, or to the game, or to his own relentless sensibilities. In turn, Tony La Russa frequently has referred to Pujols as one of the best baserunners he’s ever coached or managed. And St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak, recently discussing his own team’s lamentable times on the basepaths in 2016, recalled watching Pujols taking leads off first base, pushing those leads to dangerous extremes, and musing, “He thinks he’s invisible.”

Said Mozeliak, “But he never got picked off.”

Because these are not the sorts of efforts that show themselves easily or even are appreciated outside the clubhouse – he twice stole as many as 16 bases in a season (against two and four caught) and last season stole but four (and was not caught) – Pujols is justifiably proud of the work that gains him an inch or two over 90 feet. If Brock would take the time to tutor him, then Pujols would honor the gesture by scoring from second on a single, or from first on a double. By at least trying. By refining his technique, by cutting a straighter path, by knowing outfield arms and pitchers’ moves, by sensing what might come, even as gravity gains on him.

“I was never a fast runner like some of these guys,” he said, waving an arm in the Angels’ clubhouse toward Mike Trout, again toward Eric Young Jr., and to Ben Revere. “But the older I’ve gotten the more I’ve learned. It’s just stuff you work at. You don’t wake up one day and say I have to get better at this. You just don’t get it in one day.”

Then, too, it’s for the guy who just singled to right field.

