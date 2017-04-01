Leonard scores 27, Spurs rally to top Thunder 100-95

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- MARCH 31: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 31, 2017 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from 21 points down in the third quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-95 on Friday night.

The Spurs never led until the final minute. LaMarcus Aldridge's dunk with 20.7 seconds left put the Spurs up 96-95. Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook drove to the hoop, but Aldridge blocked his shot. Leonard then drove the length of the floor, scored and was fouled. His free throw with 5.8 seconds left put the game out of reach.

Westbrook had 32 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for his 39th triple-double of the season. He needs two more to tie Oscar Robertson's single-season record of 41 set during the 1961-62 season.

Pau Gasol scored 17 points for San Antonio, which was coming off a 110-98 home loss to Golden State on Wednesday in which the Spurs blew a 22-point lead.

Westbrook was coming off a 57-point performance in an overtime win over Orlando during which he set an NBA record for most points scored in a triple-double. He had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the first half to help the Thunder take a 54-41 lead. Leonard and Aldridge shot a combined 5 for 18 before the break.

Westbrook got his 10th rebound early in the third quarter, but after that, the Spurs started rolling and cut their deficit to 76-71 at the end of the period. Leonard, who had been bottled up in the first half, got loose for 13 points in the third quarter.

The Thunder led 80-75 when Westbrook re-entered the game in the fourth quarter after a short rest. He clinched the triple-double on a floater by Steven Adams with 6:15 remaining, but San Antonio continued to inch closer after that.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Were outrebounded 26-15 in the first half. ... Held the Thunder to 5-of-20 shooting in the third quarter. ... Aldridge had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Thunder: It was the 76th triple-double of Westbrook's career. ... It was Westbrook's fifth consecutive triple-double. ... F Taj Gibson sat out with an illness. He started the previous 10 games, and the Thunder had gone 8-2.

UP NEXT

Spurs: host the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Thunder: host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP