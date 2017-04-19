Leon Draisaitl tossed for spearing Chris Tierney (Video)

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl received a game misconduct for spearing San Jose Sharks forward Chris Tierney in the groin area during Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

The infraction in question happened at the 13:44 mark of the second period following a battle along the boards between the two. When the puck moved away Draisaitl then speared Tierney, who fell to the ice in pain. He went to the locker room, but did return.

“Just feel a stick groin in my groin, so obviously it doesn’t feel well at the time. Just kind of dropped and went to shake it off. Takes a couple minutes to recover from something like that. But felt OK the rest of the game,” Tierney said. “I’m not really sure what happened. It happened pretty quickly and like I said, I felt his stick go in my groin. Didn’t feel nice at the time. But it happened.”

Clearly the spear by Draisaitl involved some level of frustration. At the time it occurred, the Oilers were down 5-0 and seemingly on their way to a blowout loss. Edmonton ended up losing the game 7-0.

“Maybe there were some penalties out of frustration and maybe not,” said Milan Lucic according to the Edmonton Journal. “But at the end of the day, not a good enough job by everyone.”

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

The series is now tied 2-2 with Game 5 in Edmonton on Thursday. So far there hasn’t been much chatter about the NHL’s Department of Player Safety potentially suspending Draisaitl.

In 191 NHL regular season games, the 21-year-old Draisaitl had picked up just 44 penalty minutes.

– – – – – – –

Josh Cooper is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @joshuacooper

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



