Leicester City's stunning decline continues at Swansea with fifth straight league loss

The Leicester City story is beginning to be as incredible for its stunning downward spiral as much as its improbable rise.

The reigning Premier League champion Foxes suffered another lifeless defeat on Sunday, this time a 2-0 setback at rejuvenated Swansea City on first-half goals by Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson. Islam Slimani had Leicester’s best scoring chance, a one-on-one opportunity against the goalkeeper, but he had his tame attempt blocked by an oncoming Lukasz Fabianski.

The worst start ever by a champion in England’s top flight is getting worse by the match. With a fifth consecutive league loss, the Foxes now find themselves just one point about the relegation zone in 17th place and stuck on 21 points after 25 Premier League matches. Last season, they had 53 points after 25 rounds. They’ve also gone goalless in their last 610 Premier League minutes, last scoring on Dec. 3 in a 1-0 win over West Ham.

And, yes, that means Leicester has yet to score in a league game in 2017 – the only team in the top four divisions of English soccer to be saddled with that embarrassing statistic.

Manager Claudio Ranieri succinctly summed up what’s troubling the Foxes in his postmatch interview. “We have two problems: concede the goal and don’t score,” the Italian said. But you know you’re in trouble when central defenders start scoring goals on you like Zlatan Ibrahimovic (see Mawson’s superb volley strike below).

The blame for Leicester’s plummet has been squarely placed on Ranieri, who has gone out of his way to deflect criticism from his players. But in his postmatch press conference with the media on Sunday, he admitted to being too loyal to those who powered Leicester to the title. No names were mentioned, but it’s pretty clear that Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, the stars of last season’s title run, are a shell of themselves after being rewarded with new contracts.

“When you achieve something so good, you want to give them one chance, two chances, three chances,” Ranieri said. “Maybe now is too much.”

A brutal schedule certainly isn’t going to help. Next Saturday, Leicester faces Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup, but four days later it plays the first leg of its Champions League round-of-16 tie at Sevilla in Spain. The Foxes then have three straight Premier League matches – against Liverpool and resurgent Hull City at home, then at Arsenal – before playing host to Sevilla in a round-of-16 return leg at the King Power Stadium.

That will be mid-March. The final chapter will not have been written, but by then we’ll have a pretty good idea of whether Leicester is headed for a happier ending, at least one that doesn’t involve relegation one season after beating 5,000-to-1 odds to win the most unlikely championship.