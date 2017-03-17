Leicester City-West Ham United Preview

Leicester City are an enigma.

Heading into Saturday's match with West Ham United, Leicester are just three points clear of relegation and dangerously at risk of becoming the first ever winners of the division to drop out of the top-flight the following season.

Yet the Foxes' mojo hasn't been lost, just temporarily misplaced, as they showed with an against-the-odds Champions League victory over Sevilla in midweek, sending the club through the quarterfinals as they only remaining English representatives.

That was a phenomenal achievement for Leicester (7-6-14), but the club didn't sack manager Claudio Ranieri with hope of a cup run. The owners opted to replace Ranieri with assistant Craig Shakespeare with the aim of avoiding a financially-disastrous bottom-three finish in the Premier League, and so far it seems to have worked.

Leicester have won back-to-back domestic games under Shakespeare, beating Liverpool and Hull City (both by a 3-1 scoreline) and pulling out of the drop zone. But, with 11 games to play and the Foxes on 27 points, they are far from safe, and Shakespeare has urged the players to put their midweek joy to one side and focus entirely on Saturday's trip to West Ham.

"We have to try and look forward now. The players are aware of that. We spoke about it after Sevilla. Our focus is West Ham," Shakespeare said.

"Everything has been about West Ham. The priority is to win every game and, with West Ham being next, that's the priority. Results will always have an impact on the atmosphere, one step at a time. We have a big challenge ahead in the Premier League."

West Ham (9-6-13) are seemingly set for a mid-table finish, but the Hammers' comfortable position has coincided with a poor run of form. Slaven Bilic's side have mustered no wins from the last four league games, and the Croatian coach has admitted that it will be difficult to stop that poor run from continuing against a transformed Leicester.

"They are a different team from four weeks ago," Bilic said. "In the last three games - against Liverpool, against Hull and against Sevilla - they looked lively, and of course those kind of results has given them a massive boost.

"I don't know why they didn't play like that in the game against Swansea before that change of manager, but we are expecting a tough game because they are on a good run."

West Ham go into the weekend's tough game without the services of the injured Gokhan Tore, Diafra Sakho and Angelo Ogbonna, while Michail Antonio and Robert Snodgrass are doubts.

Leicester's only notable injury concern is over midfielder Nampalys Mendy, who faces a late fitness test on a knee injury.

The Foxes have won their last four Premier League meetings with West Ham, while all seven of the Leicester goals in that run have been scored by different players.

An away victory would be a third on the bounce for Shakespeare as Leicester manager. No coach in the club's history has won their first three games in charge.