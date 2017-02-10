Leicester City-Swansea City Preview

There is always drama in the Premier League, whether it's at the top or bottom of the table. Sunday's clash between Swansea City and Leicester City falls into the latter category, as both are in need of three points at Liberty Stadium.

Reigning champion Leicester (5-6-13) have been in a tailspin the last few weeks, as Claudio Ranieri's men have failed to score during an 0-1-4 league stretch that's produced four consecutive defeats. Heading into the weekend, the Foxes are 16th in the table and tied on points with Swansea (6-3-15).

Leicester looked completely overmatched last Sunday in a 3-0 loss to Manchester United in which they managed just one shot on target and had only 36 percent of the possession.

Though the Foxes have been struggling for form, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel believes team chemistry will keep them focused on the positive.

"Our togetherness has always been there - it's unwavering," Schmeichel told the club's official television channel.

"It's not something that you just lose. We've been in great situations and we've been in tough situations and those types of things bond you together. It's important that we stick together and we will, because that's what we've always done and that's what has brought us success. It's obviously important."

Leicester might have some momentum following Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Derby County in a FA Cup replay that ended an 0-1-4 rut over all competitions.

Swansea City, meanwhile, have done well the past few weeks to string some results together and pull themselves out of the relegation zone heading into the weekend's action. Paul Clement's group have won three of their last five matches to move up to 17th place.

The Swans, though, faltered a bit last week with their 2-1 loss to Manchester City. Gylfi Sigurdsson's 81st-minute equaliser gave the them hope for stealing a point, but Clement believed his team deserved more from the game.

"We were under pressure from the first minute to the 45th minute and the fact that only one goal went in was a bonus for us," Clement said. "Our defensive shape wasn't too bad, but in terms of getting pressure on the ball and being aggressive in one-v-one situations, we weren't good enough. When we did get the ball, we were wasteful. There were lots of things to improve on and it was good that half-time came."

Swans defender Nathan Dyer lifted the Premier League trophy with Leicester City last season, but now he's hoping for a win over his former club.

"It was a great experience and everyone who was part of it will forever cherish those memories," he said of winning the crown.

"This season has been a tough one for them. When you're the champions, everyone raises their game and wants to beat you. They are not where they want to be, but it's the same with us. We have the quality to be higher up the table, and a win on Sunday would be massive for us."

Since beating Leicester in their first Premier League meeting in October 2014, the Swans have lost each of their last four, scoring once and conceding 11. These clubs met in August as Leicester claimed a 2-1 win with Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy in on the scoring.