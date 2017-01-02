Leicester City, Middlesbrough play to scoreless draw

Middlesbrough and Leicester share the spoils in drab draw at the Riverside in Monday's early kick-off.

It's difficult to dress up a match of this calibre, which saw two sides seemingly content to share the spoils from the off. Neither ever really committed players forwards, and instead exchanged lacklustre attacks in the centre of the park throughout.

The first half saw a defensively-minded Middlesbrough side shut up shop and limit the visitors to speculative efforts, with Brad Guzan seldom called into action. The second half opened up a little, as George Friend began to dictate the play, fizzing a number of threatening crosses into the Leicester area. They often went to waste as the Boro failed to gamble in the final third.

That point puts Middlesbrough five points above the drop zone, and Leicester seven points clear of danger, but the bottom three all have a game in hand.