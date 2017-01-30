Leicester City-Burnley Preview

The identity of reigning champions has not sit well with Leicester City throughout their title defence as Premier League opponents have gotten wise to their style. Their confidence and resilience tested at every stop, the Foxes hope for an end to their league struggles Tuesday at Turf Moor, where Burnley are seeking three points that could loom large in their bid to stay in the top flight.

Leicester City (5-6-11) have as many wins in their first foray in Champions League in club history as they do in the Premier League. The goals that came as part of a flowing counterattack paced by Riyad Mahrez and often finished by Jamie Vardy have dried up to a large degree - the 15th-place Foxes have scored only 24 goals in league play after totaling 37 by this point last season.

Claudio Ranieri's team has scored just once in the last five league contests and been scoreless for 340 minutes since Islam Slimani scored what proved to be the winner in Leicester City's 1-0 victory West Ham United on Dec. 31. But the defence has also proven troublesome for the Foxes, who were blitzed 3-0 by Chelsea and Southampton in the last two Premier League games before scrambling for a 2-2 draw at Championship side Derby County on Friday night.

Captain Wes Morgan headed home the equaliser in the 86th minute on a corner from Demarai Gray for Leicester City, who held an early lead before conceding twice in the first half. The late goal forced a fourth-round FA Cup replay between the teams at King Power Stadium, but more importantly for Ranieri, some needed confidence going forward as the Foxes try to avoid the drop and prepare for Champions League play.

"Now we have a replay but that's ok," Ranieri told Leicester City's official team website. "Do more fixtures bring more stress? No. I think it would have been more stressful to lose tonight. We'll replay, we have a lot of players and then there is an opportunity for all the people to show their qualities."

Ranieri has almost a full squad to choose from because of Algeria's surprising early departure from the African Cup of Nations. Mahrez came off the bench Friday, but Slimani will be a match-time decision because of a groin injury suffered while playing in Gabon. Leicester also reportedly rejected a £30 million bid for Slimani by Chinese side Tianjin Quanjin less than a season after spending £29 million to bring the striker over from Sporting Lisbon.

Burnley (8-2-12) are two places and five points better than Leicester City and have already progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup after seeing off Championship side Bristol City on Saturday at home. Steven Defour set up Sam Vokes for his 50th career goal for the Clarets and added a classy second on the counter as Burnley pushed their winning streak at Turf Moor to six matches in all competitions.

The Belgium international was dangerous throughout the match and his chip of goalkeeper Fabian Giefer from the edge of the penalty area was a deserved reward as Burnley reached the round of 16 in the FA Cup for the first time since 2011.

"To kill a game off with a finish like that is exceptional," manager Sean Dyche told the team's official website. "Steven deserves all the plaudits he gets this weekend and hopefully it's a lot of them.

"I said at the start of the season it would take time, but he is adjusting and I think he is getting there. We are seeing clear signs of him showing what he and we need and he's doing a good job of that."

It was Defour's first goal for Burnley since netting against Hull City on Sept. 10, and he has made himself a fixture in Dyche's starting XI - the Belgian midfielder should make his sixth straight start on Tuesday.

The Clarets' dominance at Turf Moor is a primary reason Dyche's team is poised to stay up – they are 10-1-3 overall at home while outscoring opponents 24-11. Burnley also carry a 289-minute shutout streak at Turf Moor since conceding a meaningless marker to Jermain Defoe in a 4-1 win over Sunderland on Dec. 31.

Leicester City cruised to a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture as Slimani scored late in the first half and early in the second on his Foxes debut. The Foxes are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches (7-3-0) against Burnley and have won four on the trot at Turf Moor since a 3-0 loss in the Championship in 2010.