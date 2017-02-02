Lehigh addresses areas of need on signing day

(STATS) - Judging by its recruiting class, Lehigh prefers quality over quantity.

The Mountain Hawks added 15 student-athletes Wednesday, a smaller number than in years past. Most position groups were addressed as well as a number of need areas. Eight of the signees are on defense, including two linemen, two linebackers and four defensive backs. The offensive group features two offensive linemen, a pair of receivers, a quarterback and a long snapper.

"We really accomplished what we were looking for here," coach Andy Coen said. "One of the reasons it's a smaller class is because we're going to have a couple of fifth year guys: Zach Duffy, Brandon Short and Jimmy Mitchell will be coming back next fall. We recruit all positions, but we're always trying to find good defensive linemen and young guys in the secondary and we were able to accomplish that."

Coen guided Lehigh to its 11th Patriot League championship last season with a 9-3 record, including a 6-0 mark in league play. The Mountain Hawks finished No. 19 in the STATS FCS Top 25 following a loss to New Hampshire in the opening round of the playoffs.

Divine Buckrham, DB, 6-0, 180, Queens, N.Y. (Kiski Prep)

Evan Chadbourn, RB, 5-11, 180, Altoona, Pa. (Bishop Guilfoyle)

Tre Cundiff, DB, 6-0, 185, Somerville, N.J. (Immaculata)

Jack Dean, LS, 6-2, 185, Chatham, N.J. (Chatham)

Jason Dooling, DL, 6-3, 275, Sunrise, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)

Jackson Evans, OL, 6-3, 300, Garnet Valley, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep)

Jaylen Floyd, DB, 5-9, 175, Miramar, Fla. (Miramar)

Christopher Fournier, OL, 6-4, 275, Ottawa, Ont. (Episcopal School (Va.)

Pete Haffner, LB, 6-0, 210, State College, Pa. (State College)

Matt Jordan, WR, 6-1, 175, Beverly Hills, Mich. (Brother Rice)

Jack Kircher, DL, 6-5, 265, Norwalk, Conn. (New Canaan)

Tre Neal, DB, 5-11, 180, Harrisburg, Pa. (Susquehanna Twp.)

Nate Norris, LB, 6-1, 225, Chalfont, Pa. (Central Bucks South)

Jorge Portorreal, WR, 5-9, 170, Jersey City, N.J. (St. Peter's Prep)

Addison Shoup, QB, 6-0, 190, Marietta, Ga. (Walton)