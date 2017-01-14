Lee Smith: Is he a Hall of Famer?

Baseball is a game that changes faster than we think. While the fight for instant replay was highlighted for years, managers can start a revolution without getting anyone’s permission. When Lee Smith began his career as a reliever, he (like other relievers) was often deployed for more than one inning at a time. Sure, he’d appear for one inning every now and then, but getting saves of more than three outs was the norm at the time. But it didn’t stay that way forever. In the early 90s, closers started taking the mound for just one inning and getting three outs instead of four to six or more. That’s the way things are largely done today.

That change is really at the crux of Smith’s Hall of Fame case, as chunks of his career were spent in both eras of closer deployment. And with such a change, the way people (i.e. writers and voters) value closers changed. They pitch in high leverage situations, but their outings are shorter than they were, leading to a decrease in value.

So how does Lee Smith’s case for Cooperstown shake out? Let’s take a look.

This is Lee Smith’s 15th year on the ballot. While the current limit for players is 10 years, Smith was grandfathered in when that change was made in 2014, allowing him to appear for the previous maximum of 15 years. And in that 15 years, his support has gone up and down. He debuted in 2003 with a very respectable 42.3 percent, and since then has consistently gotten between 37 and 50 percent. He peaked in 2012 at 50.6 percent

According to Ryan Thibodaux’s indispensable ballot tracker, it’s bad news for Smith. Of the 200 ballots he’s tracked, Smith has received 58 votes. He needs another 269 to get to 75%, but there are only about 235 ballots left outstanding. That means he won’t make it into the Hall on his final year on the ballot, and then it’ll be left to one of the Era Committees to decide if he deserves a plaque.

WHAT THE SUPPORTERS SAY

When looking at Lee Smith, it’s important to remember the era he pitched in, and how closers were used at the time. When Smith would close a game, it was often for more than one inning, which is why it took him more innings to get to 478 saves than it took Trevor Hoffman to get to the same number. When Smith retired in 1997, he did so with a lifetime ERA of 3.03, 1289.1 innings pitched, and 1,250 strikeouts.

Smith became MLB’s all-time saves leader in 1993, and when he retired he had racked up 478 career saves. He was the saves leader until 2006, when Trevor Hoffman hit 478 and just kept on going. In the 20 years since Smith has retired, only two people have passed him on that list, which says a lot about Smith’s accomplishments. Smith also deserves credit for adapting his game when the philosophy about relief pitchers was changing. He transitioned from a multi-inning guy to a one-inning guy, and saw his yearly saves total take a huge leap upwards. In 1990, Smith pitched 83 innings and notched 31 saves.

WHAT THE SKEPTICS SAY

It’s never easy for relievers to make their way into the Hall of Fame. The first one was inducted in 1985, and there have only been five total pitchers enshrined who were primarily relievers. Hall of Fame voters have a difficult time valuing relievers, and it shows. So despite his once-gaudy saves number, Lee always had an uphill battle to get into the Hall.

