LeDay's 22 points carry Virginia Tech past Syracuse 83-73

Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams signals from the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Blacksburg, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) -- Zach LeDay scored 22 points to help lead Virginia Tech to an 83-73 victory over Syracuse on Tuesday.

LeDay connected on 9 of 13 from the floor, including a 3-pointer, to help the Hokies (13-3, 2-2 ACC) snap a two-game losing streak and extend their home winning streak to 15 games. Syracuse (10-7, 2-2) saw its two-game winning streak snapped.

Virginia Tech led 51-48 after Syracuse's Tyus Battle hit a 3-pointer with 10:39 left in the game, but the Hokies went on an 8-0 run and weren't threatened again. They led the entire second half.

Justin Bibbs finished with 18 points for the Hokies, who saw five players score in double figures. Chris Clarke added 17 points and six assists.

Taureen Thompson led the Orange with 18 points.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Syracuse cannot afford off nights from Tyler Lydon if it wants to salvage its season. Lydon came into the game averaging 13.5 points per game, but scored just two against the Hokies, hitting only 1 of 5 from the floor.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies turned the ball over 16 times in their loss to Florida State on Saturday, but committed just six against the Orange, and Seth Allen's return to Virginia Tech's depth-shy lineup helped. Allen, who missed the Florida State game with a head injury, scored 11 points and handed out five assists.

UP NEXT

Syracuse returns home to the Carrier Dome for a Saturday game against Boston College. The Orange will be looking to avenge a 96-81 thumping at the hands of the Eagles on Jan. 1.

Virginia Tech plays the second of three straight home games on Saturday when it takes on Notre Dame. The Hokies have beaten the Irish once in the series - in the final of the 1973 NIT.