LeBron, Steph top 2nd round of All-Star voting, and fans are still gaga for Zaza

LeBron James continues to lead all candidates in voter support to start in next month’s 2017 NBA All-Star game, according to the voting update the league released Thursday afternoon, and stands as the first player to reach 1 million votes. He’ll soon be joined by the other players fans would like to see start … including, still, in defiance of the NBA’s will, Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia.

The prospective starting fives for the Eastern and Western Conferences remain unchanged in the second round of fan voting. Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love are poised to appear alongside James in the Eastern lineup, joined by rising Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chicago Bulls veteran Dwyane Wade, who lags Irving by more than 450,000 votes but continues to fend off challenges from the likes of Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas and the Toronto Raptors’ backcourt tandem of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry.

Out West, Warriors MVPs Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant continue to top the ballot, joined by Houston Rockets sensation James Harden, San Antonio Spurs leader Kawhi Leonard … and, again, Pachulia.

The 32-year-old Georgian is averaging 5.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 18.4 minutes per game for league-leading Golden State. And yet — as was the case last year, when Pachulia nearly got a starting spot thanks to Wyclef Jean, a Vine celebrity and a strong showing from the Republic of Georgia — Zaza continues to poll ahead of incandescent talents and household names like Leonard, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green. His Warriors teammate recently weighed in on Zaza’s rocket ride to the tops of fans’ ballots, according to Anthony Slater of the Bay Area News Group:

“It definitely pissed me off last year,” Green said. […] “This year it’s funny. Shoutout to Zaza. Big ups to Zaza.”

How is Pachulia doing it? It starts with his home country of Georgia, which harbors a passionate basketball community. Pachulia is their only NBA player. They are campaigning for him hard.

“I really appreciate the support,” Pachulia said. “I don’t care about All-Star or the fame that comes with it, the recognition. I care about the support and love I’m getting [from Georgia]. It tells me I’m doing something right. All this time, sacrifice, play for national team, care about your country, your people and they’re paying you back with their support.”

But Georgia has a population of only 3.5 million. While a hefty chunk of Pachulia’s votes probably comes from them, it isn’t entirely from Georgia. Pachulia, it seems, is always benefitting from the rebellious side of the Internet, jokingly bumping Pachulia’s numbers because it’s a shock to the All-Star system. It’s as easy as Tweeting ‘Zaza Pachulia #NBAVote.’

“He won’t tell me how he keep doing it,” Green said. “Whatever he’s doing, he won’t share the wealth.”

“You think it’s a hack?” Pachulia said.

We’d ask members of the international intelligence community to weigh in, but … um … they’re a little busy.

As we did after the first round of voting, we remind fans who might be incensed at the prospect of Zaza jumping center instead of AD that the NBA changed its All-Star voting system this year. The fan tally will account for only 50 percent of the total All-Star vote, with ballots cast by NBA players for their peers and by a panel of about 75 media members each accounting for 25 percent of the final vote. More on how it all works, straight from the league:

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The five players (two guards and three frontcourt players) with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

As I wrote in last Friday's 10-Man Rotation newsletter