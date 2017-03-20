LeBron James reminds us that it 'sucks' to sit games, but 'certain guys need rest'

The defending champions beat the Los Angeles Lakers by 25 on Sunday night, and the crew could hardly be bothered. This might be a case of the Cleveland Cavaliers protesting too much, but it truly does feel as if the team isn’t concerned with what appears to be your overwhelming concern with the Cavs and other top squads resting players in anticipation of what could be a two-month playoff run.

The Cavs notoriously sat LeBron James for “rest” alongside star starters Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, in a “Saturday Showcase” game televised by ABC. The broadcasters charged with calling what could have been a 2017 NBA Finals decided to understandably take off on the Cavaliers – and the Warriors and Spurs that came the Saturday before them. Following the game Sage Steele did as she does and quoted Karl Malone as insisting Irving and Love play the damn game.

On Sunday, they did. Irving dropped 46, and Love 21 with 15 rebounds. James returned for a 34-point, seven-assist, six-rebound night, and had this to say following the technical triumph:

“I don’t think the NBA can do anything about it,” James said following the Cavs’ 125-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. “At the end of the day, it sucks at times where certain guys have to rest, but certain guys need rest.

“And it’s a long, strenuous season and the NBA does a great job of putting the schedule together as best as they can. You’re going to have back-to-backs. You’re going to have certain games where certain things fall on certain nights, but a coach’s job is to figure out a way for their team to compete for a championship, not compete for a game.”

Dave McMenamin at ESPN (via Deadspin) reports that James relayed that he was “pissed” at having to sit out for Saturday’s contest against the Clippers, but coach has to coach:

“Obviously it sucks at times because certain games you only play in certain cities once, or you play certain teams once on their home floor, but for me personally, I want to play in every game,” said James, who has played in 63 of the Cavs’ 69 games this season. “I wanted to play last night but my coach felt like it was best that I didn’t play last night, so I’m going to go with my coach and he’s never steered me wrong.”

James could have been a little more cross, especially with Karl Malone involved:

"If I ever want to hear stories about the best ways to lose to MJ I'll be sure to give Karl a ring."

The Cavs, some 2 1/2 games up on the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the East with 13 to play, went into Los Angeles and took a split. Even when it was the Lakers that were playing on ABC on Saturday night, with the lowly Clippers to follow in a local game on Sunday, that’s a good enough take.

Mainly because the idea of a “Saturday Showcase” is new, debuted for the 2014-15 season, the latest addition in a “national” television schedule that, to the great delight of NBA fans, puts a contest on either ABC, ESPN, TNT or NBA TV every single night of the week. For fans, Mark Cuban’s hog comments about the NFL getting “fat” with repeated national viewings doesn’t yet apply.

For players, especially those that have to near 100 games traveled and (mostly) played between October and mid-June, the frustration is clearly showing. Star teams are dumping star players for what could be close, wearying games that just happened to be on national television. Shockingly, those games are chosen in August by league schedule-makers when it seems like the Cavaliers and Clippers and especially the Spurs and Warriors would have a lot to decide come mid-March.

Mid-March came, and two different championship-level coaches in Tyronn Lue and Golden State’s Steve Kerr decided that one night of rest was more important for the stars in the spotlight than ABC’s “Showcase.” Kevin Love, entering Saturday, had played just one game after needing nearly five weeks to recover from knee surgery. Irving left Thursday’s contest against the Jazz with a

Lue, the Cavs coach working in his first full season, would like to once again remind folks that some of his Cavs were injured, and that this will also remain the month of March for 11 more days: