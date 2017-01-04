LeBron James on Michael Jordan comparisons: 'There’s no similarities in our game'

The Chicago Bulls’ Jimmy Butler scored 52 points on Monday, becoming just the first Bull to run his way over the 50-point mark twice in a game since Michael Jordan’s retirement from the franchise in 1998. Butler is as close to Jordan as anything the Bulls have had to MJ since MJ was pushed out of Chicago in 1998, including 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose, but we were all reminded of Jordan’s prominence on this particular stage when noticing that Butler’s career featured a pair of 50-point games, in comparison with Jordan’s stock of 30.

Outside of Chicago, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James remains the closest thing anyone has seen to Jordan since the six-time champ left the Washington Wizards in 2003, as anyone still trying to push Kobe Bryant for this style of comparison probably thinks that NBA teams get possession of the ball back after each score. James’ Cavaliers take on the Bulls in Cleveland on Wednesday evening, with the 2016 champs looking to keep the well-heeled yet mediocre Bulls at arm’s length. With this in place, James recently submitted to a thoughtful look at the comparisons that will forever stick between the pair.

Via Kurt Helin at Pro Basketball Talk, from the Cavaliers’ website:

“He was much more of a scorer. He did a lot of post work at that point in time. But our games are just different. His body is different, my body is different than his. At that age, you recognize his dominance, but there’s no similarities in our game. At all.

“Nah, it’s different. He had much more lift in his fadeaway than mine. That was definitely a go-to move of his. But nah, our games are completely different.”

Not just different, but “completely different.”

Not just dissimilar, but LeBron James sees “no similarities” between his game, and Michael Jordan’s.

He’s right, in the application at least. Jordan and James’ games spiral up from completely different foundations, leaving us (some 14 seasons into LeBron’s career) to conclude not only that LeBron is far closer to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird than he is to Jordan, but that he’s also closer to Baron Davis and Mookie Blaylock than he is to Michael Jordan.

And MJ? Not only was he closer to someone like Jerry West than he is to LeBron, but his style ran closer to Marques Johnson and David Thompson than it did the current King.

LeBron recently turned 32, and if you’re reading this site, you’re more than likely well aware of the work he’s put in since entering the league in 2003. Nominally a small forward, James handles the ball more than just about any other small forward not named Scottie Pippen that the league has ever seen, and he’s topped 30 points per game on the season just twice in his career. Only once (in 2007-08, for a terrible Cleveland team that still won 45 games) did James lead the NBA in scoring.

Jordan, by design following his rookie campaign, led the NBA in scoring in every season that wasn’t befallen by a tryst with Minor League Baseball, a broken foot, or the hellscape that was, is and will continue to be the Wizards franchise. He was a shooting guard who played the part, somehow dominating games at the NBA’s least-influential position.

By age 32, Jordan had carefully perfected the art that he’d become smitten with just before his initial retirement in 1993. His fadeaway jumper, a potent mix of footwork, timing, touch and anticipation, represented a masterful amalgamation of the products of the lessons learned from myriad inspirations (both inside and on the perimeter) that made for Hall of Fame or middling careers alike.

James, at age 32, doesn’t have much of a fadeaway jumper. He doesn’t really need it much, at this point. Working with two other All-Star-level contributors, as Jordan did (plus Toni Kukoc!) at the same age, James still does his best work peering over a backpedaling defense, thinking the pitch-and-toss game far, far before making the decision to look for his own shot.

It is rather remarkable that LeBron has made it this far into a legendary career without a signature shot to call his own, but Jordan never truly had one (a damn dunk is not a “signature shot,” unless you’re still learning cursive) until returning from his first retirement. MJ himself never truly had a go-to move early on because, as a three-time champion and scoring leader, he never really needed one, in spite of some playoff frustrations. His limitations, as was the case for James during his deadening first spell in Cleveland, came in the form of his lacking teammates.

