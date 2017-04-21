The Pacers were back in the series ... until LeBron James happened

INDIANAPOLIS — If any two teams were going to give us the lead-in to one of the biggest playoff comebacks in NBA history, let it be these Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers, two clubs that appear at their best when engaged in mercurial play and unexpected outcomes.

The Cavs can get away with it; they’re the defending champs. The Pacers? They’re a game away from watching their season end.

The Cavs at least have LeBron James to lean on when things get … well, when they go down 26 points.

Behind LeBron’s brilliant 41-point, 13-rebound, 12-assist night, the Cavaliers were able to craft a comeback for the ages in the Game 3 win, roaring all the way back from a 72-46 deficit to a 119-114 victory. James even did his best work without ineffective teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love down the stretch, as Cavs coach Tyronn Lue went with a cast of aging reserves to surround James in the fourth quarter of the 119-114 conquest.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

The Pacers, struck by a spirit that put them swiftly in control of Game 3 in front of their home crowd, fell hard in the second half. The team managed just 40 points during that term, sputtering in the same places that seemed so warm just one half prior.

Paul George led the Pacers with 36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. He missed 18 of 28 shots in the loss, though, and was neither able to get in James’ way defensively nor make Cleveland sweat with clutch play of his own. Other Pacers looked tired or timid as the pace tightened, and James worked through a series of screen-and-rolls bent on allowing him the chance to survey the defense.

The attack, especially once his legs hit their stride in the third quarter, was unrelenting:

James only sat for a five-second blow over the final three quarters of the game. Save for a series of missed free throws, it hardly showed. This is how he brought his Cavaliers to the lead, midway through the fourth quarter of Game 3:

Working alongside reserves Deron Williams (acquired as a waiver wire hire in March), Kyle Korver (traded for in January) and second-year Cavalier Channing Frye, James was able to build upon his devastating work as a roll man from Monday’s Game 2 win. In Game 3, James ran as if an All-Star supporting cast was altogether unnecessary in the days before the title defense really hits in the second, third and fourth rounds:

LeBron looked, and was, unstoppable. That’s deadening enough for Indiana. What will hit worse, as the Pacers work through what may well be a sleepless night following the loss, is the realization that they were allowed to have their fun for long stretches of Game 3.

“Here we are, up [25 points] to start the second half with a chance to put our foot on their throat, and we came out relaxed,” George explained after the loss. “We didn’t pressure up on the ball and we didn’t make anything tough. I thought they had a stretch where they were just walking into wide open 3-pointers and we can’t do that.”

“At some point,” George concluded, with his team down 0-3 to the defending champs, “we have to nip this in the bud.”

Prior to what could kindly be described as the worst loss in its franchise’s history, Indiana was unhurried and patient from the start, “getting the ball up early and exploring,” in George’s recollection.

“No thought process, everything was happening,” George said. “It was natural.”

George’s team eased the game into a pace close to its liking prior to the insertion of Lance Stephenson into the lineup, after a 16-15 Indy start to things.

The reserve combo guard, whose body language rubbed George the wrong way during a mini-Game 2 meltdown, immediately set to stirring the drink upon his mid-first-quarter inclusion. Stephenson hit a 3-pointer on his first possession and did not look back, offering a spirited first half performance, notching eight points and a team-high +20 through his first 13-plus minutes of play.

Lance wasn’t the only bench addition to pay off. Big forward Kevin Seraphin continued his string of strong late-season play with a nine-point, three-assist first half. George cooked on both ends, point guard Jeff Teague appeared to have settled himself, and if Lance was going to have one of his Lance Games, then what was to get in the way of Indiana earning a Game 3 win after two unsettling, too-close losses in Ohio?

Read More