What We Learned: Leafs making Capitals bleed their own blood

It’s a common trope in coming-of-age movies.

The smaller guy who’s been bullied for a while finally has to face the big bully in front of the whole school, gets in the first shot, and astounds. The punch the smaller guy packs is more than anyone expected. It staggers the bully. The crowd gasps.

Then the bully, nose bloodied, comes in again and beats the crap out of the small guy anyway. But everyone saw something there, in that first punch. Things are changing. The power dynamic in the school is shifting.

That very well could be what happened in the first two games of this Maple Leafs/Capitals series.

The Caps are the Presidents’ Trophy winners. Again. Second year in a row. Third time since 2009. This is a great team. And the Maple Leafs, less than a year removed from winning the damn draft lottery and less than a week removed from barely squeezing into the playoffs, are giving them all they can handle.

Two overtime games. One the Caps were a bit lucky to win. The other the Leafs took, on the road.

Now, a quick look under the hood and you see that the Leafs are kinda scraping by in these games. They’re getting outshot. They’re not drawing as many penalties. They’re giving up more scoring chances. They’re getting electrifying goaltending. But in a short series, sometimes that’s all you need. And certainly, they’ve made a series that looked like a walkover (and frankly, could still end up being one) a lot more interesting than anyone had any right to expect.

After the double-overtime loss on Saturday night, Capitals players more or less to a man told the assembled media that they expected a more difficult series than outside observers did. You can see why. These Leafs are talented, they’re well-coached, they’re going to be riding a high given that it’s so many of these players’ first time in the playoffs. And because hockey games are already basically coin flips even before you get to overtime, the fact that this series is shifting to Toronto tied at one apiece was always a reasonable scenario.

But the terrifying thing, if you’re anyone outside the greater Toronto area, is how much of this is being carried by Toronto’s U-24 players. Willy Nylander and OT hero Kasperi Kapanen is 20. Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews are still teenagers. Morgan Rielly, averaging 32 damn minutes a night on the back end, is 23. Jake Gardiner is the greybeard of the group at 26. Even Freddy Andersen, who seems like he’s been around the league forever, is 27. Not to draw too many conclusions from eight-ish periods of hockey, but it’s been this way all year, so nothing’s really different from what it was in, say, November.

The result of the next few games are almost immaterial. Obviously it would be amazing if Toronto pushed this to seven games, or even won the series. It’s not likely, but it could theoretically happen. The fact is that even if they get past the Caps, the deck is so stacked against them trying to come out of the Metro side of the bracket that their actual ability to be meaningfully competitive is basically nil.

But that’s only for now.

If this team can vaguely keep up with the Caps —in terms of 5-on-5 play — over the course of a whole series, given that Matt Hunwick and Martin Marincin are eating huge minutes every night, that’s really a credit to high-end their high-end young players are, and how good of a job Mike Babcock has done installing a workable system that plays to everyone’s strengths. And, obviously, to Andersen in net.

Not that anyone would ever admit it, but this playoff appearance for the Leafs is one of those “happy to be there” things. Clearly they’re showing they belong, but it’s fair to say they’re a bit ahead of schedule. That’s bad news for the rest of the league, because if players keep improving until they’re 25 or 26, you really have to wonder what this team looks like next postseason, or three years from now.

This team still has some obvious holes, for now. The defensive depth is basically non-existent, and they don’t really have the kind of true top-end guy that come standard with all great teams of this era (people keep trying to connect them to names like Doughty and Shattenkirk; that’d provide instant credibility, but let’s be more realistic). The forward depth issues are more easily addressed, but right now they’re also fairly obvious; that top-six looks great, the bottom-six not so much.