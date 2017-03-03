Leandro Barbosa gets burned for premature celebration, thanks to Jared Dudley

Before returning to the Phoenix Suns this summer in free agency, Leandro Barbosa spent the last two seasons with the Golden State Warriors. You want to know how I know that? Well, I watched the Warriors for the last two years, because it is kind of my job. (Duh.) Beyond that, though, I know it because of the irrepressible and unmistakeable whiff of #ArrogantSZN vibes cascading off of him during this play in the fourth quarter of Phoenix’s Thursday night meeting with the Charlotte Hornets — a play that definitely didn’t end the way the Brazilian Blur thought it would:

With the Suns holding a 13-point lead and just under five minutes remaining in regulation, the veteran guard broke up a post-entry pass, then tracked down the loose ball to start a fast break. He tossed the ball ahead to rookie dunk enthusiast Derrick Jones Jr., who tapped it back to Barbosa in the corner; with all four Hornets back in the play caught below the free-throw line Barbosa then smartly looked for a trailer, and hit Jared Dudley on the right wing.

Barbosa knew Dudley — a 42.1 percent 3-point shooter on the season, and a 53.8 percent marksman from the right wing — was going to knock down that triple:

Leandro Barbosa has supreme confidence in Jared Dudley's shot-making abilities.
He, like Nick Young before him, was wrong.

Leandro Barbosa's confidence, sadly, was misplaced.
Barbosa’s premature celebration earned plenty of internet notice after the Suns finished off their 120-103 win and, to his credit, the vet took the L in stride and with a sense of humor:


… while Dudley did what a true friend does, and accepted responsibility for the viral moment:



If this doesn’t earn Dudley some votes for this year’s Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, then we are well and truly lost as a society. (And next time, Leandro, maybe take a beat before turning your back to the ball.)

Dan Devine is an editor for Ball Don’t Lie on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at devine@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!