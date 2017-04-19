A-League second division for 2018-19 'a realistic goal'

Northern Fury chairman Rabieh Krayem has welcomed Professional Footballers Australia's (PFA) research on a national second division and has claimed the Association of Australian Football Clubs (AAFC) will add to the discussion in the next couple of months.

While Krayem and PFA CEO John Didulica differ slightly on the details of what a second-tier competition under the A-League might look like, both are completely convinced that there has never been a better time to make it happen.

In fact, Krayem reckons a professional second-tier competition is feasible within 18 months and confirmed it is something Fury would be interested in.

"I think if all parties worked together, there's no reason why a second tier couldn't happen in the 2018-19 season. I think that's a realistic goal," he told Goal.

"There is a groundswell amongst the football community to pursue this further.

"I think most importantly, everyone agrees that we should have one. It's now about coming up with a model that's financially sustainable and delivers more opportunities for young players in Australia to go to the next level."

Almost 100 clubs meet in AAFC's first official meeting

Since the AAFC - a representative body for clubs in the state-based National Premier Leagues (NPL) - was officially established in March, it has been working towards releasing official positions on how a national second division and promotion-relegation could work in Australia.

"I would be very surprised if we don't have a position sorted by the end of May or June," Krayem said.

With Football Federation Australia putting A-League expansion on the backburner as it looks to restructure its governance model and attract more capital to Australia's premier competition, Didulica believes work on a second division should begin "sooner rather than later".

COMMENT: Is FFA missing an expansion opportunity?

"We need more employment, more secure employment, we need pathways for young players, for retiring players, we need pathways for coaches - so these are the things that are motivating us," he told Goal.

"You wrap that around our need to be internationally competitive in terms of global competition, it makes very sound policy sense to build our professional football footprint."

Earlier this month, PFA revealed what it believes a national second division would cost clubs in a report in the Herald Sun.

Possible 'B-League' candidates

According to Didulica, the figures of $5.5milllion per club - including player wages of approximately $1.5m - plus $10-12m for central running costs of the division would ensure a new competition between the A-League and the NPL would be a "genuine step forward".

While Krayem baulks at the idea a second division club would need an annual turnover of over $5m, Didulica is unapologetic about setting high standards for a competition that would potentially provide future A-League representatives.

View photos Daniel McBreen Bentleigh Greens v Edgeworth FC NPL Finals 17092016 More

