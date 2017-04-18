League of Legends Patch 7.8 brings Rakan and Xayah, small balance changes

For the first time since the 2010 release of Gragas and Pantheon, Riot Games is launching two champions in the same League of Legends patch. As detailed in the Patch 7.8 notes, Xayah and Rakan will officially be out…sometime in the next couple of weeks.

But that’s not all for 7.8. There are some balance changes coming, as well.

As for buffs, Aatrox is getting more attack speed from his passive and health regeneration on his Blood Thirst (W), Amumu’s passive now deals true damage (though the numbers have been tweaked, Karthus’ Lay Waste (Q) can now be buffered, Lissandra’s passive has a lower cooldown at later ranks and Ice Shard (Q) scales harder, and Udyr is getting new effects on every third autoattack while in Tiger and Turtle Stances.

Nerfs are just as minor. Ivern can’t cover an entire epic monster with his Brushmaker (W), Malzahar’s voidlings are now easier to kill, Nautilus’ Riptide (E) costs more mana at all ranks, and Shen deals less damage to minions with his Twilight Assault (Q), though his Stand United (R) shield now scales with his target’s missing health.

That’s pretty much it for this week! Head over the Patch 7.8 notes for the full details and make sure to stay on the Yahoo Esports League of Legends hub for coverage going forward.





Follow Taylor Cocke on Twitter @taylorcocke.