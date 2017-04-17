League of Legends legacy client shutting down on April 24





Riot Games is finally shuttering its League of Legends legacy client on April 24 in North America. Other regions will receive an update in the “within the coming weeks”.

This will be followed by the rollout of the new client, which has features such as the long-requested Practice Tool and Replay functionality. Other notable improvements include the ability to drag and drop to rearrange rune and mastery pages, shift-clicking to assign nine runes at a time, the ability to change the in-game settings from the client, and a pop-out message windows that can be moved and resized.

The update will roll out to all users. Upon launching League of Legends, a new screen will appear and highlight the upgrade process. Users who run into bugs or technical issues can report it using the client’s bug report function or by posting on the official forums.

The League of Legends legacy client will soon be no more. (Riot Games)

Reception to the new client has been mixed, with some users reporting problems with the UI, friends list, and encountering visual bugs. In response to reported performance issues, Riot Games has built into the client a Low-Spec mode that automatically detects the user’s hardware specifications and adjusts settings accordingly.

The legacy client had been used from 2009 until 2017–a total of eight years.

Riot Games has certainly been busy with League of Legends as of late. Earlier today the developer teased a new new mode featuring the champion Thresh. Just two weeks ago, two brand new champions who synced interestingly with each other were revealed.



