I-League - East Bengal's Mridul Banerjee injures himself in first practice session, feared to be ruled out for season

The Santosh Trophy-winning coach had a traumatic first practice session wherein he twisted his ankle with the injury report awaited....

Things have gone from cheerful to positive bemusement and confusion, in the space of countable hours, for Kolkata's East Bengal.

It was just over 24 hours ago that they'd finally decided on a new manager - Mridul Banerjee - to lead them in the post Trevor Morgan era in the I-League, after the latter had tendered his resignation to the club's management when their season was rescinded to dust with yet another defeat to DSK Shivajians.

It has now emerged, however, that the former Mohun Bagan assistant coach may not even take the reins at the Red and Golds this season.

In what can only be described an unfortunate series of events, the Santosh Trophy winning coach has injured his ankle while overseeing his first practice session with the squad. The nature and severity of the injury remain unknown as of now.

"We're awaiting the reports but the early signs show he may need surgery," expressed a concerned Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta, club vice president and a well-known doctor, to reporters gathered outside his clinic where he checked the coach's injury.

Manoranjan Bhattacharya, someone who'd taken charge of the team on a couple of occasions in the last decade, is expected to oversee practice sessions in case Banerjee is unable to continue on with his assignments.

Banerjee had taken over from the Englishman Morgan, after the team fell to a trident of defeats in the league including their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby, thereby waving the white flag over their attempts to capture their first ever I-League title.