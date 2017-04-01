Leafs', Wings' roles reversed ahead of clash

Most of the Toronto Maple Leafs can't remember the last time the Detroit Red Wings missed the playoffs. Fifteen Maple Leafs players weren't born when the Red Wings most recently failed to qualify for postseason play in 1989-90.

Toronto made the playoffs in 1989-90 and it appears a solid bet to do so again this season. The Maple Leafs own a 9-2-1 record in the last 12 games to move within two points of second-place Ottawa in the Atlantic Division and four points clear of missing the playoffs.

During that stretch, the Leafs have allowed two or fewer goals in 10 games and have gone 3-0-1 in one-goal games, the only setback a 2-1 overtime loss to the Western Conference-leading Chicago Blackhawks.

"These games were a struggle for us at the beginning of the year," Leafs rookie forward Auston Matthews told the Toronto Sun. "At this stage of the season to close out close games is definitely a positive sign for us."

As the Maple Leafs come to Joe Louis Arena for one final visit, they are 3-0 against the Red Wings and poised to sweep the season series for the first time since 2011-12, when Toronto beat Detroit 4-3 in the only meeting of the season between the teams.

Toronto's rookie-laden lineup -- the Leafs have used nine first-year players this season and they have combined to accumulate 114-174-288 totals -- has rewritten the club's rookie record book.

Matthews, the first player chosen in the 2016 NHL entry draft, has a club-record 36 goals, shattering Wendel Clark's previous mark of 34. And with an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win at Nashville, Mitch Marner collected his 41st assist of the season, surpassing the club record of 40 that Gus Bodnar held since 1943-44.

"It's pretty cool," Marner told the Toronto Sun. "It's something, growing up in that city, watching that team and getting that accomplishment."

On Thursday, William Nylander, who like Marner has 58 points this season, saw his team-record rookie point streak end at 12 games. With 63 points, Matthews is three shy of tying the Leafs rookie mark of 66 set by Peter Ihnacak in 1982-83.

The Red Wings also welcomed back goalie Frederik Andersen for the win over the Predators. He made 30 saves for his 31st victory of the season after missing one game because of a suspected neck injury.

"He was a brick wall for us," Matthews told the Toronto Sun.

Detroit has lost two straight and the Red Wings' players are falling almost as quickly. Luke Glendening suffered a broken ankle in Tuesday's 4-1 loss at Carolina.

"I'm very disappointed," Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's a heart and soul guy, somebody that gives you everything he's got."

In Thursday's 5-3 loss at Tampa Bay, rookie Anthony Mantha broke a finger in a first-period fight with Luke Witkowski of the Lightning.

"He's a tough kid, he sticks up for himself and it was unfortunate that his finger got tangled up there," Blashill said.