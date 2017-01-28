Lazio lose to Chievo despite dominating Serie A match

Lazio's Marco Parolo, left, and Chievo's Jonathan De Guzman vie for the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Chievo Verona, at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

MILAN (AP) -- Lazio's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took a blow as it conceded a late goal to lose 1-0 at home to Chievo Verona, whose goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino was in imperious form on Saturday.

Sorrentino denied Marco Parolo on numerous occasions, as well as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Lucas Biglia.

Lazio dominated but failed to score without suspended striker Ciro Immobile, who has netted three goals in his last four matches, and it was made to pay for its missed opportunities.

Just as it appeared as though the match was heading for a goalless draw, Chievo counterattacked and Massimo Gobbi pulled back from the byline for Roberto Inglese to fire home in the 90th minute.

Lazio remained fourth, four points behind Napoli and seven behind Roma.

Napoli hosts Palermo on Sunday, a few hours after Roma plays at Sampdoria.

Juventus, which visits Sassuolo, is a point above Roma.

Fifth-place Inter Milan can move two points above Lazio with a victory over bottom club Pescara later.