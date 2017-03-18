Lawyer: 3 Purdue players expelled after alleged sex assault

,FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2014 file photo, Western Kentucky head coach Jeff Brohm watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Brohm is leaving Western Kentucky to take the head coaching job at Purdue. The Boilermakers announced the move Monday, calling him "one of the most innovative offensive masterminds in college football." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) -- A law firm that represents a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by three football players says Purdue University has expelled the athletes.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2mGZo2q ) the law firm Massillamany & Jeter LLP said Friday that the players were expelled after Purdue's Administrative Board investigated an alleged October 2016 incident. Assault charges weren't filed against the players but one of the two women who said they were assaulted hired the firm because she hoped to have the players expelled.

Purdue athletics officials said Saturday that federal law prohibits the school from releasing specific disciplinary sanctions against students but Purdue ''takes any report of sexual assault seriously.''

The former players were not identified.

The law firm said it is grateful Purdue ''has taken the necessary steps to ensure that these players will not victimize another student.''

