The Latest: Jones gives Falcons 31-0 lead over Packers

The Latest on the NFL conference championship games (all times Eastern):

5:02 p.m.

Julio Jones is having one of the best games of his distinguished career.

The sixth-year receiver, in his second straight All-Pro season, has seven catches for 144 yards, and it's still early in the third quarter.

Jones showed why he's arguably the NFL's most elite wideout on a 73-yard touchdown catch down the right sideline, giving the Falcons a 31-0 lead over Green Bay.

Jones was held by cornerback LaDarius Gunter before the catch, pulled the ball down, and broke off the tackle attempt. Cornerback Damarious Randall tried to bring down the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Jones a few yards later, only to get stiff-armed.

Jones danced briefly to stay in bounds before crossing the goal line.

- George Henry reporting from Atlanta

---

The Green Bay Packers have lost safeties Kentrell Brice and Micah Hyde and left guard Lane Taylor to injuries in Sunday's NFC championship game against Atlanta.

Brice suffered a shoulder injury on the opening kickoff. Hyde hurt his shoulder late in the first half.

Lane, a starter, hurt his left knee late in the first half.

The Packers say the three will not return.

Falcons center Alex Mack returned after leaving the game briefly with an apparent lower left leg injury.

- Charles Odum reporting from Atlanta

---

4:45 p.m.

Even in the nose-bleed seats, most of the capacity crowd of 72,220 at the Georgia Dome stood throughout the first half as the Falcons took a 24-0 lead over Green Bay.

The 25-year-old building, slated for demolition later this year, was louder than it's ever been for a Falcons game, an appropriate ending with the team trying to earn just its second Super Bowl trip in 51 years.

Fans waved white towels and made hearing conditions tough for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who threw a long interception late in the second quarter that led to Julio Jones' 5-yard TD with 3 seconds left before halftime.

Atlanta has hosted seven playoff games at the Dome, but the higher the stakes, the harder it's been on the Falcons. The 2010 season ended with a blowout loss to the Packers, and four years ago they suffered a last-minute defeat to San Francisco.

- George Henry reporting from Atlanta.

---

4:15 p.m.

Matt Ryan had gone 82 games without a rushing touchdown before scrambling for a 14-yard score that put the Falcons up 17-0 midway through the second quarter.

The All-Pro QB loves to be self-deprecating about his lack of elite athleticism when running, and he looked a bit awkward as he dove across the goal line. But he faked out linebacker Joe Thomas to get the space he needed to reach the end zone.

- George Henry reporting from Atlanta.

---

4:02 p.m.

It's too early to call it a harbinger, but Green Bay is 0-4 in the postseason when trailing by 10 points after the first quarter.

The Packers came unhinged on their first two drives. Mason Crosby missed a 41-yard field goal and fullback Aaron Ripkowski had the ball stripped and recovered by cornerback Jalen Collins at the goal line.

Ripkowski burst through the line to the second level of the defense before losing the ball. He slammed his fist against the Georgia Turf in frustration.

The mistake was costly as Atlanta took possession and marched 80 yards in nine plays, making it 17-0 on Matt Ryan's 14-yard scramble.

- George Henry reporting from Atlanta.

---

3:40 p.m.

Mason Crosby missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt on Green Bay's opening drive, ending his NFL-record streak of 23 consecutive field goals in the postseason.

Crosby was wide-right on the kick.

Crosby has made 26 of 29 attempts in his postseason career.

- Charles Odum reporting from Atlanta

---

3:33 p.m.

Jordy Nelson may have broken ribs, but the Packers' leading receiver looks like his old self, catching passes for 27 and 15 yards from Aaron Rodgers on Green Bay's opening drive.

Nelson missed last week's win at Dallas and did not practice this week.

The drive fizzled on Mason Crosby's missed 41-yard field goal wide right and Atlanta leading 7-0.

- George Henry reporting from Atlanta

---

3:24 p.m.

Matt Ryan's 3-yard shovel pass to Mohamed Sanu has put the Falcons up 7-0 on Green Bay in the NFC championship game, giving Atlanta an opening-drive TD in eight straight games.

With other receivers covered, Ryan rolled out of the pocket to his left and pitched the ball to Sanu, who was wide open just inside the goal line. It was the third third down of the drive with catches by Julio Jones and Sanu. Fullback Patrick DiMarco had the biggest gain, catching a pass in the right flats for a 31-yard gain.https://twitter.com/NFL/status/823262750688149504

