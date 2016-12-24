The Latest: Big days for Vikings Thielen, Packers Nelson

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) scrambles from New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Latest on week 16 of the NFL season on Saturday (all times local):

---

2:27: p.m.

Minnesota's Adam Thielen and Green Bay's Jordy Nelson are having big days at Lambeau Field, where the Packers have a 28-13 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

Thielen has already reached a career-high 142 yards on six catches, including a 71-yard touchdown pass. Green Bay's secondary is getting torched again following a porous fourth quarter last week against the Chicago Bears.

But the offense is clicking. Nelson has seven catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers have also capitalized on two Vikings turnovers with 14 points, including a 7-yard touchdown run by quarterback Aaron Rodgers set up by linebacker Clay Matthews' strip sack with 54 seconds left in the second quarter.

- Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay

---

2:25 p.m.

The New England Patriots don't seem to be having any trouble filling in for tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Matt Lengel caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady late in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the New York Jets. It was the first touchdown and first catch of the 25-year-old tight end's career.

Lengel was an undrafted free agent who spent last season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. The Patriots signed him last month when Gronkowski was injured. Gronkowski returned to play in two more games before having season-ending back surgery.

With the All-Pro tight end out, the Patriots have relied mostly on Martellus Bennet, who had 50 catches and five touchdowns heading into Saturday's game.

- Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts

---

2:20 p.m.

Nobody could have seen this coming.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) played their best half of the season Saturday, taking a 19-7 lead into the locker room against Tennessee (8-6).

Maybe they're rallying around interim coach Doug Marrone or maybe they're playing for fired coach Gus Bradley. Either way, it says a lot about a team that dropped a bunch of close games during its nine-game losing streak.

Blake Bortles has been the key. He completed 18 of 23 passes for 217 yards, with a touchdown and no turnovers. It's the first time in his three-year career that Bortles has thrown for 200 or more yards in an opening half.

The Titans put together one touchdown drive, with Marcus Mariota finding Rishard Matthews for a 3-yard score, but have been otherwise quiet.

- Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville

---

2:01 p.m.

Chants of ''Jordy! Jordy'' can be heard at Lambeau Field.

Fans started chanting when Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson caught his second touchdown of the afternoon from Aaron Rodgers, a 2-yarder to give the Green Bay Packers a 15-point lead over the Minnesota Vikings with 8:11 to go in the second quarter.

Nelson has five catches for 119 yards already, while Rodgers is 14 of 16 for 198 yards and three scores. The quarterback is looking more mobile after being limited the past couple weeks with a right calf injury.

The latest Packers score came off as Kenny Clark recovered a bad snap by center Nick Easton at the Vikings 42. But problems continue for the Green Bay secondary after the Vikings responded with a 71-yard touchdown pass from Sam Bradford to Adam Thielen to get Minnesota back within 21-13 less than a minute later.

- Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin

---

1:45 p.m.

Merry Christmas to all the little kiddies in New England.

Oh, and don't freeze your (cookies) off.

An embarrassing live mic incident at the Patriots game against the New York Jets on Saturday broadcast a naughty word to the rain-soaked Christmas Eve crowd at Gillette Stadium.

Referee Gene Steratore forgot to turn his microphone off when he told a colleague, ''Get a towel.'' The next words over the loudspeaker were, ''Did you put any of that warm skin s... on your hands?''

After one more remark, Steratore's microphone went silent.

- Jimmy Golen in Foxborough, Massachusetts

---

1:45 p.m.

The Jets say quarterback Bryce Petty has an injured left shoulder. His return questionable. He has been replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Petty made his fourth NFL start Saturday against the Patriots after his status was uncertain earlier in the week after suffering a bruised chest against Miami.

The Jets quarterback was forced out of that game after being sandwiched by Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh while completing a pass in the fourth quarter. X-rays and a CT scan were negative, and the second-year quarterback practiced fully during the week.

