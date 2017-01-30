The Latest: AFC leads 14-7 at halftime of spirited Pro Bowl

AFC wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13), of the Indianapolis Colts, attempts to grab a pass, as NFC cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29), of the Minnesota Vikings, defends, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on the Pro Bowl (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

The play seems a little more spirited at the Pro Bowl, with players getting after it.

After a scoreless first quarter that included a goal-line stand, the NFC and AFC stars put up 21 points in the second - against some pretty stiff defense.

The AFC leads 14-7 at halftime with Alex Smith and Andy Dalton sandwiching TD passes around Drew Brews' 47-yard scoring throw to Doug Baldwin for the NFC.

Brees redeemed himself after throwing an end zone interception that stopped a promising drive. Dalton was intercepted by Richard Sherman before bouncing back with his 23-yard TD throw to Travis Kelce to make it 14-7 in the closing minutes of the half.

Seattle's Michael Bennett is making a nice case for repeating as defensive MVP. In addition to forcing a first-quarter fumble that he recovered himself, the Seahawks star also has a sack.

---

8:50 p.m.

Defense reigned in the first quarter Sunday night at the Pro Bowl, but the offense got going on the first play in the second.

There was a goal-line stand and two failed trick plays in a scoreless first quarter.

The NFC's Michael Bennett forced the game's first turnover and the AFC staging a goal-line stand after Dak Prescott led a drive to the 1-yard line.

The AFC tried a flea flicker that didn't work, and the NFC failed to pick up a first down on a fake punt play.

AFC coach Andy Reid was asked live from the sideline during the ESPN broadcast if the lack of scoring was surprising. He said, "It is, but that's OK. We're going to get one here."

The AFC then scored on first play on second quarter, an Alex Smith 26-yard TD pass to Delanie Walker.

---

8::15 p.m.

The stands are mostly full for start of the Pro Bowl, with many fans dressed to stay warm as temperatures dipped into the low 50s after nightfall.

Early arrivals were greeted by live music outside the stadium, while pregame pageantry included the introductions of players and the unfurling of an American flag that stretched the length of the field.

No opening kickoff, as per Pro Bowl rules. The NFC started the game's first possession on its 25-yard line and went three-and-out with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott behind center. He's one of seven Cowboys in the game.

Dallas' Jason Garett is coaching the NFC; Kansas City's Andy Reid is leading the AFC.

---

7:30 p.m.

So much for the notion that the Pro Bowl is a game few people find interesting enough to watch on television, let alone in person.

Sunday night's All-Star event not only was announced as a sellout two days before kickoff, but the NFL also said a supply of standing-room-only tickets quickly sold for $20 each, too.

Orlando hopes such support for the game, played in 75,000-seat Camping World Stadium, bolsters its effort to become permanent home for the annual e4nd-of-the year showcase, which has reverted to a NFC vs. AFC format.

Interest in the Pro Bowl has waned in recent years, with critics noting the game lacks the intensity of regular season games and barely resembles real football because of special rules put in place, in part, to minimize the potential of injuries to players.

Members of the winning team receive $61,000. The losing squad pockets $30,000 apiece.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL.