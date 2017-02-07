The Latest: Patriots' Super Bowl parade underway in Boston

New England Patriots fans wait for the start of a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) -- The Latest on the Boston parade celebrating the New England Patriots' fifth Super Bowl win (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

The Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots are getting their moment in the snow.

World War II-era amphibious vehicles known as duck boats are carrying MVP quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the team through downtown Boston.

Tens of thousands of jubilant fans have braved snow squalls and chilly winds to celebrate the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl title. Many are shouting: ''Brady! Brady!'' and ''TB12!''

Some are holding ''Roger That'' signs. That's a reference to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who handed Brady a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season for his role in the ''Deflategate'' scandal.

Security is tight for Tuesday's parade. The route includes the Boston Marathon finish line where three spectators were killed and 260 others wounded in bombing attacks in April 2013.

10:15 a.m.

It's snowing sideways in downtown Boston, but that isn't stopping tens of thousands of New England Patriots fans from lining a parade route.

Fans wearing team jerseys and caps are braving the bad weather for a glimpse of the Super Bowl-winning team.

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady won his fifth championship ring in Sunday's win against the Atlanta Falcons, and he's a crowd favorite. Ahead of Tuesday's parade, many fans were shouting: ''Brady! Brady! Brady!''

Police are out in force on the streets, urging fans to stay safe along the route.

9 a.m.

The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap.

MVP quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates and coaches will parade through Boston Tuesday morning following the team's come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's Super Bowl.

In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials will ride in duck boats, the World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with tourists.

Giddy fans wearing Patriots garb were streaming into the city early Tuesday despite a messy forecast of rain and possibly some snow.

It's still not expected to be as bad as two years ago, when the Patriots victory parade was delayed a day as the region gritted through a season of historic levels of snow.

This is the Patriots' fifth championship.

