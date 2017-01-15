The Latest: After largest deficit of season, Cowboys answer

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Latest on the NFL's divisional playoffs Sunday. (all times Eastern):

5:50 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys faced their largest deficit of the season halfway through the second quarter of their first NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium.

Ty Montgomery's 1-yard TD put Green Bay up 21-3 with 7:37 left in the first half.

The Cowboys answered with a 75-yard drive that took about 90 seconds and cut the lead to 21-10.

- Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

---

5:30 p.m.

Green Bay running back Ty Montgomery, a converted receiver, has a rushing touchdown near his old hometown, and the Packers have a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter on the Dallas Cowboys, the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Montgomery on a 3-yard run for his first career postseason touchdown. He was a receiver, running back, quarterback, cornerback and safety at St. Mark's High School in Dallas. He was drafted as a receiver, but the Packers figured they could use his versatility.

Montgomery had 25 yards on three carries early.

- Schuyler Dixon reported from Arlington, Texas

---

5:05 p.m.

That was a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty you don't see very often.

The Dallas Cowboys had a first down wiped out by the penalty against receiver Brice Butler, who wasn't even part of the play. And that was actually the issue.

Referee Tony Corrente threw the flag immediately after the snap. After Terrance Williams made a catch the referee announced that Butler was penalized for going into the offensive huddle and then leaving the field.

There was even more confusion when the penalty was initially marked off only 5 yards.

After Packers coach Mike McCarthy pointed it out, Corrente announced the correction and the ball was moved back another 10 yards.

The Cowboys punted soon after that.

- Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

---

4:55 p.m.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got a free play when the Dallas Cowboys jumped offside, and he made it count.

With flags on the field, Rodgers threw deep - and a 34-yard touchdown pass to tight end Richard Rodgers . That ended the Packers opening drive, putting them up 7-3 and quieting momentarily the raucous sellout crowd attending the first NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas had the ball first and went ahead 3-0 on Dan Bailey's 50-yard field goal.

- Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

--

4:35 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys have long had the moniker of ''America's Team'' - and their legion of fans includes plenty of famous folks.

Several celebrities provided ''Go Cowboys!'' messages as part of a video that was shown on the large video screen that hangs over the field at AT&T Stadium during pregame activities.

Among those in the clip were Kanye West with the Kardashians, actress Kate Bosworth, All-Star guard Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and Dallas-area native Clayton Kershaw and WWE wrestler Sting.

The final person was Papa John - yes, the man who makes pizzas and is a huge Cowboys fan. He turned to show the Cowboys star on the back of his shirt and said ''Finish this Fight!'' - a hashtag that has become prominent for the team heading into the playoffs.

- Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

---

4:20 p.m.

The severe ice storm projected for the Kansas City area turned out relatively tame.

By the time the NFC game kicked off in Dallas, about when the AFC matchup of the Steelers at the Chiefs would have been ending, it was 33 degrees at Arrowhead Stadium. The rain was coming down, though not by any means torrentially, and ice was not an issue.

The game was moved from 1:05 p.m. Eastern to 7:20 p.m. so fans could avoid the worst of the expected ice.

Indeed, the parking lots were rapidly filling up and tailgating was in full swing.

A gray tarp covered the field inside the stadium, with hot air being pumped under the tarp to keep the turf warm. The Chiefs resodded the field earlier this week.

- Barry Wilner reported from Kansas City

---

3:55 p.m.

There should be good vibes at AT&T Stadium for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott of Dallas.

The divisional playoff game between the Packers and Cowboys is Rodgers' first game in the $1.2 billion retractable roof stadium since winning the title as Super Bowl MVP in a 31-25 victory over Pittsburgh to conclude the 2010 season.

