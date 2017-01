The Latest: Texans QB Osweiler replaces injured Savage

FILE - In a Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler yells on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis. Among the worst calls of the 2016 NFL season was the Houston Texans deciding to break the bank for Osweiler. Osweiler is a backup heading into the playoffs just like last year, when he was supplanted by Peyton Manning in Denver. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

The Latest on Week 17 of the NFL regular season (all times local):

---

1:45 p.m.

The Houston Texans have brought Brock Osweiler in for Tom Savage within the first minute of the second quarter.

Savage replaced Osweiler on Dec. 18, coming off the bench to rally the Texans to victory over Jacksonville. Savage also started last week's 12-10 win over Cincinnati that clinched a second straight AFC South title for the Texans.

The quarterback started Sunday against Tennessee and was 5 of 8 for 25 yards. He picked up a first down keeping the ball on fourth-and-1 at the Houston 39 to open the second quarter. Then Savage went to the sideline where he was looked at with Osweiler coming into the game. Osweiler picked up two first downs to keep the drive alive.

- Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee

---

1:45 p.m.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury.

McCoy limped to the sideline after a 2-yard loss on the first play of the second quarter. It appeared trainers were working on McCoy's right ankle before calling for a cart to take the running back to the locker room.

The Bills announced that McCoy was done for the day a few minutes later.

McCoy finished with 10 yards on five carries and a 6-yard catch. For the season, he for ran 1,267 yards and 13 TDs, and added 50 catches for 356 yards and a TD.

- Dennis Waszak reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey

---

1:41 p.m.

Tony Romo has his first touchdown pass in more than a year.

Romo replaced starter Dak Prescott for the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Philadelphia. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 30 yards, including a 3-yard scoring pass to Terrence Williams. It was his first TD pass since Nov. 22, 2015.

Romo is playing in his first regular-season game since Thanksgiving 2015, when he broke his left collarbone for the second time in less than three months. Romo broke a bone in his back in the third preseason game against Seattle this season, paving the way for Prescott to have one of the best years by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

The Cowboys have already locked up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez is active and expected to replace Romo.

Prescott played two series, was 4 of 8 for 37 yards and left in a 3-3 game. Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is 178 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rookie record, has remained on the sideline since the start of the game.

- Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia

---

1:40 p.m.

Tom Brady threw for 88 yards in the first quarter at Miami to surpass former Dolphins quarterback and Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fourth place on the NFL's career list.

Brady increased his career total to 61,394. Next on the list is Drew Brees, who went into Sunday's game with 65,761.

Peyton Manning is the leader at 71,940.

- Steven Wine reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida.

---

1:30 p.m.

Michael Floyd scored his first touchdown with the New England Patriots when he caught a short pass from Tom Brady and powered into the end zone for a 14-yard score at Miami.

Floyd was picked up by the Patriots last month after the Cardinals released him following a DUI arrest in Arizona.

He's the 65th player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady. The score put New England ahead 14-0.

- Steven Wine reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida

---

1:22 p.m.

Carson Wentz has broken Sam Bradford's NFL record for most completions by a rookie.

Wentz, who replaced Bradford in Philadelphia, passed Bradford's mark on his third complete pass on the first drive of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Bradford had 354 completions in 2010 for St. Louis after he was selected No. 1 overall.

The drive ended with Caleb Sturgis kicking a 22-yard field goal to set a franchise record for most field goals (34) in a season. David Akers had 33 in 2008.

- Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia

---

1:13 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans have their first defensive touchdown of the season.

And they showed just how much trouble the Houston Texans could be in during the playoffs.

Linebacker Sean Spence sacked Tom Savage on a third down in Houston's opening drive, knocking the ball out. Defensive end DaQuan Jones recovered the ball in the end zone for the TD with 9:57 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

