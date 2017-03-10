The Latest: Vikings sign offensive tackle Riley Reiff

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Landover, Md. In a move that seemed the most likely at this point in the odd dance between Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins, the team placed the exclusive franchise tag on the starting quarterback on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

The Latest on NFL free agency (all times Eastern):

12:50 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Riley Reiff.

The five-year veteran started 69 games for the Lions, including 48 at left tackle and 14 at right tackle.

Adding the former first-round draft choice was a huge priority for the Vikings, who finished a disappointing 8-8 last season thanks in large part to one of the worst offensive lines in the league. It is not immediately clear if Reiff will play on the left or the right side in Minnesota because the Vikings are continuing to look at bringing in additional help on the line.

Reiff grew up in South Dakota and played in college at Iowa.

- Jon Krawczynski reporting from Minneapolis

11:50 a.m.

The Arizona Cardinals and outside linebacker Chandler Jones have agreed to a five-year contract.

The agreement comes after the Cardinals placed the franchise tag on Jones to prevent him from becoming a free agent.

The Cardinals acquired Jones in a trade with New England before last season, and general manager Steve Keim had said all along that the team would sign the player to a long-term contract.

Jones had 11 sacks last season with the Cardinals, along with four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 15 tackles for loss. He had 12+ sacks for the Patriots in 2015, making him one of three players with double-digit sacks in each of the past two seasons.

- Bob Baum reporting from Tempe, Arizona

11:40 a.m.

Kirk Cousins' agent says the Washington Redskins' quarterback has signed his contract for the exclusive franchise tag.

Mike McCartney tweeted the news on Friday morning, 10 days after the team placed the tag on Cousins, guaranteeing him a salary of about $24 million for the 2017 season.

Cousins made nearly $20 million last season under a tag.

The Redskins have until July 15 to try to work out a long-term deal with their starting QB. They also could trade Cousins.

Last season, Cousins broke his own franchise record for passing yards, nearly eclipsing 5,000, and set another team mark with more than 400 completions, throwing for 25 TDs and 12 interceptions with a completion percentage of 67.

The Redskins lost four of their last six games - including 19-10 at home against the division rival New York Giants in the regular-season finale, a defeat sealed by Cousins' late interception - to end up 8-7-1 and miss the playoffs.

- Howard Fendrich reporting from Washington

11:20 a.m.

The Tennessee Titans have continued the reconstruction of their secondary by signing safeties Johnathan Cyprien and Brynden Trawick.

Both signings were announced Friday. And Neil Schwartz, the agent for cornerback Logan Ryan, tweeted Thursday night that his client had signed with the Titans.

Cyprien has 442 career tackles in four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including a career-high 126 last season. Titans general manager Jon Robinson says in a statement that Cyprien is ''an instinctive player, good blitzer, heavy hitter.''

Trawick led the Oakland Raiders with 14 special-teams tackles last season and had nine special-teams stops for the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. Robinson says ''he will help us in the kicking game and will be a good role player for us on defense.''

11 a.m.

The Detroit Lions have signed a pair of unrestricted free agents: offensive tackle Rick Wagner and defensive lineman Akeem Spence.

Wagner has spent his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore and made 14 starts last year for the Ravens.

Spence spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay and played in all 16 games last year, including four starts.

10:50 a.m.

A day after firing GM Scot McCloughan, the Washington Redskins have announced the signings of three defensive free agents: linemen Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain and safety D.J. Swearinger.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound McGee started only nine games and had 2.5 sacks - both career highs - for the Oakland Raiders. He has played in 51 NFL games, making 18 starts.

McClain, also listed at just over 300 pounds, was with the Dallas Cowboys last season, getting 2.5 sacks in a career-best 15 starts. He has appeared in 62 career games, with 27 starts, for four teams.

Swearinger has six interceptions in four seasons with three clubs. He started the final 12 games of last season for the Arizona Cardinals, picking off three passes.

