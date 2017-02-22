The Latest: Earnhardt would consider retirement with title

Dale Earnhardt Jr. answers questions during an interview at NASCAR Daytona 500 media day at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on Daytona 500 media day (all times local):

---

11:15 a.m.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. would consider retirement if he won his first NASCAR Cup title this season.

Earnhardt, who missed half of last year because of another concussion, says he might walk away if he won a championship in his comeback season. Earnhardt reiterated at Daytona 500 media day Wednesday what he said a day earlier on the ''Dan Patrick Show'' on NBC Sports. Junior said he was speaking tongue and cheek initially, but made it clear he would consider calling it quits if he won his first Cup title.

''Hell, yeah, man,'' he said. ''I would definitely not want to come back and try to race anymore if I won the championship. I would be outta here. I've always wanted to win a championship so badly, and coming back from this injury, we worked so hard, so to come back this year and win a championship, it would be hard not to hang it up.''

Earnhardt added that this is the last year of his contract with Hendrick Motorsports. He is putting off negotiations while he completes his return.

''I would like to race more, but if I win the championship, I'd have to consider going out on top,'' he said. ''I mean, I don't know. It just really depends on a lot of different things. I said that a little tongue and cheek yesterday, but I would definitely consider it. That's the last box I don't have checked really. There's a few races I'd like to win, but the championship would definitely be the icing on the cake for my career.''

- Mark Long

---

10:45 a.m.

Forbes has released its list of most valuable teams in NASCAR, and Hendrick Motorsports again ranked highest.

Forbes estimated the worth of the Hendrick team at $350 million, with little competition.

Joe Gibbs Racing ranked second at $225 million, and Stewart-Haas Racing was third at $180 million.

Forbes estimated the top-10 teams in NASCAR are worth an average $137 million, which is down 7 percent from last year. The top-10 teams generated a total of $864 million in revenue and $50 million in profit last season.

The full list can be found here .

- Jenna Fryer

---

10:30 a.m.

Brendan Gaughan is talking 'bout Allen Iverson.

Gaughan received a shoutout in Iverson's basketball Hall of Fame induction speech last fall. Before Gaughan started a lengthy NASCAR career and Iverson became of the NBA's greats with the Philadelphia 76ers, they were teammates at Georgetown. Gaughan was a role player with the Hoyas in the 1990s, and had one big assignment - roughing up Iverson in practice.

''Ask him if he wants to play a game with me guarding him,'' Gaughan said. ''It was a lot of fun. You know the old joke where they say he'll cross you so hard, he'll break your ankles? Actually, he crossed me so hard I did break my ankles. It was black-and-blue two years guarding him. Chipped a bone and tore some ligaments.''

Gaughan, a regular in the Truck and Xfinity Series, is set to make his 51st career Cup start in the Daytona 500. The 41-year-old driver raced his way in for Beard Motorsports.

He's still trying to entice Iverson to attend a NASCAR race.

''We have a great relationship, still,'' Gaughan said.

- Dan Gelston

---

10:15 a.m.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has always been overshadowed by veterans at Roush Fenway Racing.

Now that the team has scaled down to two full-time cars, he's the new leader of an organization desperately searching for improvement.

Roush once fielded a NASCAR-high five cars and boasted a lineup that featured Matt Kenseth, Carl Edwards, Mark Martin and Greg Biffle. But those drivers are long gone, and Biffle at the end of last season said he was parting ways with Roush.

That leaves Stenhouse and Trevor Bayne as the two full-time Roush entries. Stenhouse turns 30 this year and is entering his fifth full Cup season with the organization.

He noted that he and Bayne are both more engaged this season, and Stenhouse has made a point to attend as many team meetings as possible. He's also been active on the simulator, which was a task he typically dreaded.

But Stenhouse knows Roush has a long road ahead.

''Wins for us are going to be starting off running solidly in the top-15 and finishing in the top-15,'' Stenhouse said. ''Once we can do that, we can go after top-10s, then top-5s, and then wins. But it's just about getting top-15 cars right now.''

Read More